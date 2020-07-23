Tom Cotton is being attacked for anti-1619 Project bill with ‘he’s so racist’ jokes

Sen. Tom Cotton is being triggered by the 1619 Project, which is an ongoing effort by the New York Times to reexamine the U.S. legacy of slavery and its aftermath. In response to the effort, Cotton has filed a bill that would ban the project from being able to be used in schools.

The move comes just says after Cotton attacked Black Lives Matter protesters, saying, “It’s no more a violation of the prerogatives of Oregon as a state than trying to defend Fort Sumter was from insurrectionists in 1861.” It was a reference to the first battle of the Civil War when the Confederate army tried to defend South Carolina from the United States Army.

“In short, Cotton essentially just equated anti-racism protesters to the racist, traitorous army that catalyzed the Civil War,” described BusinessInsider.

So, on the heels of a racist week, Twitter came together for “Tom Cotton is so racist” jokes.

See some of them below:

Tom Cotton is so racist, he foreclosed on Uncle Tom’s cabin. — Zack French (@Statyllus) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist, when he carves up his road kill supper, he only eats the white meat. — Weldon Thomas (@tomas2446) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist, he's afraid of the dark. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist they named a slave crop after him. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist, John Wilkes Booth wants to play him in the movie. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist, he thinks the white rhino is endangered because there are too many black rhinos. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist, he only read 3/5ths of these jokes. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist he calls his brown hair, “dirty blonde” — Dale Freeman (@dsfreem) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist, he estranged himself from his neices and nephews just in case. — Quarantined with Cats #HueyLong2020 👑🐟 (@ChrisinQueens) July 23, 2020

Tom Cotton is so racist his last name is actually Cotton. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Renada Stephens (@RenadaStephens) July 23, 2020

