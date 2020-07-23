Quantcast
Connect with us

Tom Cotton is being attacked for anti-1619 Project bill with ‘he’s so racist’ jokes

Published

4 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Sen. Tom Cotton is being triggered by the 1619 Project, which is an ongoing effort by the New York Times to reexamine the U.S. legacy of slavery and its aftermath. In response to the effort, Cotton has filed a bill that would ban the project from being able to be used in schools.

The move comes just says after Cotton attacked Black Lives Matter protesters, saying, “It’s no more a violation of the prerogatives of Oregon as a state than trying to defend Fort Sumter was from insurrectionists in 1861.” It was a reference to the first battle of the Civil War when the Confederate army tried to defend South Carolina from the United States Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In short, Cotton essentially just equated anti-racism protesters to the racist, traitorous army that catalyzed the Civil War,” described BusinessInsider.

So, on the heels of a racist week, Twitter came together for “Tom Cotton is so racist” jokes.

See some of them below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tom Cotton is being attacked for anti-1619 Project bill with ‘he’s so racist’ jokes

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Sen. Tom Cotton is being triggered by the 1619 Project, which is an ongoing effort by the New York Times to reexamine the U.S. legacy of slavery and its aftermath. In response to the effort, Cotton has filed a bill that would ban the project from being able to be used in schools.

The move comes just says after Cotton attacked Black Lives Matter protesters, saying, "It's no more a violation of the prerogatives of Oregon as a state than trying to defend Fort Sumter was from insurrectionists in 1861." It was a reference to the first battle of the Civil War when the Confederate army tried to defend South Carolina from the United States Army.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed after cancelling another campaign rally as coronavirus surges in Florida

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he was canceling his Republican National Convention acceptance speech in Jacksonville due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

While Trump has sought to get back on the campaign trail, he has not held one of his signature campaign rallies since the debacle in Tulsa, when he failed to fill the arena his campaign had rented.

A rally planned for New Hampshire was also canceled.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1286413536827191303

https://twitter.com/passantino/status/1286414086658568199

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump proposes defunding public schools that don’t open during the pandemic

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump repeated his insistence that schools should open immediately regardless of whether they have a plan to keep students and teachers safe — despite vast majorities of the public opposed to this demand, and despite the fact that Trump himself is now canceling the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention out of COVID-19 danger.

Continue Reading
 
 