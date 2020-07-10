Top Dem attorney mocks GOP chair after her ‘lie’ claiming ‘victory’ in mail-in vote case: ‘You dismissed your lawsuit’
A top attorney who represents the DNC on Friday mocked Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after she falsely claimed the GOP had scored a “major victory” against California Governor Gavin Newsom.
“Um, I don’t know how to break this to you…but you actually dismissed your lawsuit,” Marc Elias, who also had served as general counsel to the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign, told McDaniel on Twitter.
Elias also suggested her staff might have been “too afraid” to tell her.
Um, I don’t know how to break this to you…but you actually dismissed your lawsuit. 🙄
Perhaps your staff was too afraid to tell you? 😬 https://t.co/mpgYYmuwlb pic.twitter.com/N8tzyqlxAQ
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 10, 2020
“We just scored a major victory against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s illegal executive order on California’s elections,” McDaniel had claimed. “Before our challenge, Democrats planned to automatically send ballots to inactive voters, including people who have moved or died.”
“Now they are not,” she added.
Election law, voting rights expert, and Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine Rick Hasan called McDaniel’s claim a “lie.”
He noted California was sending ballots only to active, registered voters.
This is a lie. The plan was only to send to ACTIVE registered voters. RNC dismisses the case with nothing. https://t.co/ZsDnc2c40k
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) July 10, 2020
President Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed by-mail voting is rife with fraud and would “rig” the election. There is no proof his claim is correct, as many experts have made clear.
2020 Election
Trump swamped with mockery for postponing his New Hampshire rally over ‘weather’: ‘Afraid of low turnout again? Sad’
Donald Trump took to Twitter to explain that he has postponed his rally in New Hampshire on Saturday due to bad weather despite reports that the area would be fine by the time the campaign event was scheduled to begin.
According to the president, whose last weather-related controversy ended with him using a Sharpie to alter an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, "With Tropical Storm Fay heading towards the Great State of New Hampshire this weekend, we are forced to reschedule our Portsmouth, New Hampshire Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. Stay safe, we will be there soon! #MAGA2020."
2020 Election
‘Mad King Trump’ is ignoring the COVID-19 crisis and ‘a lot more Americans are going to die’: Paul Krugman
In an uncharacteristically blunt column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman declared President Trump "Mad King Donald" and said his refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously will only lead to more needless deaths for at least the next six months.
Admitting that he feels like Americans, including himself, are trapped on the Titanic he described the president as "a madman who insists on steering straight for the iceberg" and those around him as being too fearful to take the wheel and avert disaster.
2020 Election
The walls are closing in on Trump as he faces a drubbing from the Supreme Court and his own family
Although the opinion section of the Washington Post has its share of liberals and progressives, it has also been a consistent source of right-wing Never Trump commentary that ranges from columnists Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot and Kathleen Parker to guest op-eds by attorney George Conway. This week, two of those conservatives cite recent examples of the walls closing in on President Donald Trump: Conway discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Vance and the arrival of Mary Trump’s tell-all book, while Rubin asserts that former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing the populist narrative from Trump.