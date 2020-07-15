‘Total failure’: Voters in COVID-afflicted Texas city go off on Trump’s pandemic response

The city of McKinney, Texas has traditionally been a Republican stronghold in the Lone Star state.
However, some voters in the city told CNN this week that they are completely fed up with the way the president is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Failure,” said local resident Greg Evans. “Total failure. His actions and lack of actions have exacerbated the effects of the pandemic on all Americans.”
“He’s not taking responsibility for anything he does,” explained Wanda Phillips, who will be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden this fall. “He always blames someone else.”
Amir Haddad, meanwhile, hammered the president for saying the virus would “just go away by itself.”
“Those are the things that really bother me as a citizen,” he said. “He really takes it very lightly.”
However, Trump supporter Cecilia Levings told CNN that many people are simply second guessing the president and playing “armchair quarterback.”
Watch the video below.
