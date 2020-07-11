‘Tragic Kingdom’: Twitter users share photos and reports from re-opened Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort held the grand opening of it’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom resorts in Florida on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“With Florida’s recent surge in Covid-19 infections, some have questioned whether the park should have postponed opening day. But on Saturday morning, thousands of fans walked through the gate to be among the first to reenter the Magic Kingdom,” CNN reported Saturday.

Here are some of the scenes posted to social media on Saturday:

Cleaning isn't taking place in between each loading at Avatar Flight of Passage in Disney's Animal Kingdom. Empty hand sanitizer dispensers lead to crowding at the next available dispenser pic.twitter.com/KtB6Rsglms — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 11, 2020

haven’t even made it in the gate yet and my heart is pounding out of my chest. just had to squeeze past a lane of opposite traffic while there’s this densely packed line for guest services. this is unacceptable — and I haven’t even made it into the park yet. pic.twitter.com/GTzsAjRlD2 — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) July 11, 2020

adding video to explain the full issue, which is more than just the above line. there were also TWO MORE lanes of pedestrian traffic in the SAME walkway. It’s not a fluke, either – we were directed straight into the bottleneck. (You can hear it in the background.) pic.twitter.com/nhSB3o8gXm — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) July 11, 2020

Formerly known as the Magic Kingdom, now it’s known as the Tragic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/c5K4DjV1ps — Tamara Murray (@TamaraM68042493) July 11, 2020

Guest Relations Line at Magic Kingdom this morning pic.twitter.com/x3m9OLgq6q — Amber (@wdwspin) July 11, 2020

✨back to our regularly scheduled magic✨ pic.twitter.com/dAPyeFvQa2 — Parks with Peyton (@ParksWPeyton) July 11, 2020

