‘Traitor tot’ Donald Trump Jr. mocked after Twitter puts him in a timeout: ‘Maybe he’ll go fail at being cool somewhere else’

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. was suspended on Twitter for spreading a conspiracy theory about COVID-19.

“The Tweet is in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “The account will be locked until the account owner removes the Tweet.”

The president recently ranted about his First Amendment right to post false information online.

ADVERTISEMENT

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Trump fans are irate over Twitter’s move, saying that if they muzzle Jr. then any American is next. In fact, it only impacts Americans who post false information about the coronavirus that could endanger the public.

The news that Trump Jr. was suspended made many online feel as though the day was brighter and the world, even if just for a brief moment, was calmer and more pleasant.

See the responses below:

first they came for Don Jr's twitter and I did not speak out— because seriously, fuck that guy — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Looks like Half-Scoop got his twitter account suspended for sharing a bullshit video touting hydoxychloroquine. Good job, @DonaldJTrumpJr ! 😅 pic.twitter.com/NXUbyUghmz — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Since @DonaldJTrumpJr got his account suspended for sharing toxic disinformation about covid, maybe he'll go fail at being cool somewhere else. Try myspace, Half-Scoop. pic.twitter.com/pPP1QUwtOb — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Failson the Elder is going to squeal like a cut hog.https://t.co/kt61k00ofp — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 28, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 They put Don Jr in Twitter Jail. It must be a dress rehearsal for his actual jail sentence. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Od1d8zZaaW — Lynn V 😷 (@lynnv378) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OF COURSE the doctor that don jr/breitbart/gop shared saying hydroxychloroquine would save lives ALSO believes that the government is run by reptile people……… every medical study shows hydroxychloroquine increases the death rate in patients. Spreading this info causes harm. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 28, 2020

Twitter: *suspends Don Jr because he posted misinformation* Republicans: OH NO! CENSORSHIP! PROTECT FREE SPEECH! Trump: *literally sends a paramilitary force to suppress protests and speech* Republicans: pic.twitter.com/7vOx6LQc2R — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of dangerous misinformation from Don Jr. is getting people killed. It's great news that @Twitter

is taking it seriously and saving lives. https://t.co/N5L2tS8yUj — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) July 28, 2020

What will Don Jr do all day now that he cant retweet his dad? #ByeDonJr — Words Words Send Tweet (@NockNockWhoDis) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Good for Twitter! Someone must control the false information that comes out of this administration — Saralu (@SaraluGiu) July 28, 2020

(this is a joke)

Hey everyone – Don Jr. here. Liberal leaning fake Twitter has suspended my account to censor the real American voices. I’ll be tweeting here using my friend’s account for the time being. They can never silence us 🇺🇸 my dad is hot — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoa look, someone printed out an image of Don Jr.’s subconscious pic.twitter.com/xtwjMnX0kf — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@DonaldJTrumpJr ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! — Mitchell "Wear a Mask or Live Online" Robinson (@mrobmused) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh no! My right to spread misinformation is being threatened again! I can't yell "fire" in a theater and now this. What has the country come to?@realDonaldTrump = chaos + death Lot's of death. Not good. Elect @JoeBiden. — John Dorgan (@JohnCDorgan) July 28, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. has been suspended from Twitter for the next 12 hours. How will he try to get his daddy to love him now? It’s a good time to say #ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/Z3gRxKqK2g — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump Jr. – like father, like son

It'd be nice if we could kick the whole Trump family off @Twitter for good The Trumps represent everything that's wrong w/America

We must #VoteTrumpOut to end this nightmare@DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @EricTrump @trump — Cameron L. Mitchell (@CameronLMitchel) July 28, 2020

Presidential twitter melt down in 3… 2…https://t.co/aTB8aPEpuE — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 28, 2020