‘Trash’: Angry white people threaten to ‘burn’ statue of Black woman after it replaces slave trader

A statue of a Black Lives Matter activist has come under fire by white people after it replaced a memorial for slave trader Edward Colston.

The new statue of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid was placed in Bristol, United Kingdom on Wednesday without the permission of the city council, which has suggested that it will be removed.

Reid was one of the activists who participated in toppling Colston’s statue last month.

Black Lives Matter opponents took to Twitter to oppose the new statue. Many of those speaking out against the new monument had profile photos indicating that they are white.

“That black statue in Bristol is an absolute disgrace and it needs to be taken now!” one man wrote.

Another called the new statue “absolutely sickening.”

“Who the hell do they think they are?” the commenter complained. “This is the most appalling white erasure. They broke the law in tearing down Edward Colston and broke the law again in putting up this hideous thing. Wake up people, our country is being systematically taken away from us.”

“Tear down history and replace it with trash,” one woman posted.

One man asserted that minorities “are dictating our history.”

Multiple people suggested that white people should “tear down” the statue as payback for the removal of white statues.

Read some of the tweets below.

That black statue in Bristol is a absolute disgrace and it needs to be taken now ! It says ‘White Trash’ the council MUST take action ! Or someone will … @BristolCouncil @GuidoFawkes @IsabelOakeshott @lbc @itv @KTHopkinsback — john shaw (@jsphotoJohn) July 15, 2020

Absolutely sickening. Who the hell do they think they are? This is the most appalling white erasure. They broke the law in tearing down Edward Colston and broke the law again in putting up this hideous thing. Wake up people, our country is being systematically taken away from us. — Jonathan Windsor (@JonathanWindso9) July 15, 2020

So we tear down history and replace it with trash? Edward Colston statue replaced with one of a Bristol protester https://t.co/7OhwIKuOyU — Cindy Stone (@cindylilsweety) July 15, 2020

We've just had a statue of a white Christian philanthropist linked to the slave trade replaced with a black Marxist in a major British city, this is a huge affront, there's a sinister agenda taking place here and elsewhere and its causing real hostilities. — David George (@britishmystic) July 15, 2020

Right so we can’t have a statue of a man who owned slaves as its racist but we can have a black racist statue of a black person promoting the demise of white ppl…. isn’t that a little hypercritical ??? Or have i got it wrong? — nigel tolley (@tangooscarlima) July 15, 2020

Typically, sneeky and unauthorised. This statue stands for black power and nothing to do with #BlackLivesMatter no one has the monopoly over anyone to matter more. #AllLivesMatter . @BorisJohnson it's about time we stopped minorities dictating our history. — Spudulike65 (@spudulike1965) July 15, 2020

GREAT a statue of a dumbass woman following a Marxist organization funded by convicted Communist #convictedterroristsusanrosenbergfundsblm an agenda that doesn’t fit stats 2019: 10 Million arrested 1,000 dead 41 unarmed 9 were BLACK 21 were WHITE 🙄 — sherri lynn (@Sherrilynn1520O) July 15, 2020

@malby_james The racist statue is the replacement. If you don’t want statues of White people, there should be none of black people. Especially if some insignificant protester. Black supremacist — The Daily Crawler (@thedailycrawler) July 15, 2020

2020 U.K. Statue that’s stood since 1895 & part of Bristols history is pulled down by a mob in front of police who let them get on with it. Replaced by a statue of a BLM agitater doing the black power salute.

BLM = Radical left Anarchists.

Black Panthers = Domestic Terrorists — Richard 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@UkpatriotT) July 15, 2020

Made a tiny move against this statue will be a sacrilege for the medias, they are leading and inflate this movement, it's the new religion, Being born white is the sin, being born black is the virtue and being white playing the role of a black is the redemption. — Paulsoueu (@Paulsoue) July 15, 2020

statue needs to be torn down. There are other people on Earth, not just black people. All lives matter. This is discrimination against white people. The statue should be torn down by white people. — Earl Maloney (@EarlMaloney) July 15, 2020

Shouldn’t tear down historical statues at all, history is history both good and bad.That statue should never have been erected – no permission, BLM been rammed down our throats yet again, nazi style salute ( yes I know its a black power salute) . Should be removed immediately!!! — WhiteRose (@WhiteRo17981004) July 15, 2020

Hope it ends up in the port, or even better the council should take it down & put it in a museum somewhere with a plaque saying this is a statue of a Black Supremacist who believed all white people oppress & racially abused them while the police hunted them down on a daily basis! — Stoker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 (@therocker897) July 15, 2020

Toppled UK statue of slave trader quietly replaced with sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester https://t.co/b3h8Pt6oZ3 #FoxNews That blm statue is very offensive. White people need to tear it down and burn it. — Randy Ray (@RandyRa25287574) July 15, 2020

Facts! There are far more Blacks than ever Enslaved! Far less Blacks who had Family Enslaved in America! Far more Northern Family Whites who's Family Members Died Freeing Blacks n Never had Slaves! Innocent Whites Provided Blacks Public Assistance for 50 years they are owed for! — patrick lloyd (@mayham560) July 15, 2020

The life of Edward Colston was culturally relevant too. It marked something people should never forget, you can't just sweep the slave trade and its history away; like it or not, if it wasn't for Colston's money and that of other traders, most of Bristol wouldn't exist. — WalkingBush ✡🌱 (@RealWalkingbush) July 15, 2020

So take down a statue which is purportedly racist and replace it with a black supremacy salute? At what point does this stop being an evening of the ways or a removal of offensive idolership and become an attack on white people? Asking for a friend. — Simon (@S_Crane89) July 15, 2020

What the fuck is a ‘statue in respect of black people’ can you IMAGINE if someone were to erect a ‘statue in respect of white people’? It’d be quite rightly met with ridicule and disgust. — adam (@adamtowler2) July 15, 2020

@sky news replacing statue in Bristol seems very "stupid"! As if Queen Elizabeth 1st never existed! Or Mandela never imprisioned! These are historical facts!think that statue of Black Lives Matter is a total insult to white lives matter! Get rid of statues!#thetimesNow#blm — Valerie (@mamachildie) July 15, 2020

Black supremacy is them vs all others. If the supposed oppression they are fighting was that from whites, then to replace a statue they removed, with one of black supremacy, IS an attack on white culture. — Simon (@S_Crane89) July 15, 2020

BLM despises so-called, "white power", but are quite happy to display a "black power" statue. Why do you dumb Whites put up with this nonsense? These chippy blacks are taking you for absolute fools. ENOCH WILL BE PROVED RIGHT! — prescientUK (@DavidKa23726896) July 15, 2020