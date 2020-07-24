Quantcast
Connect with us

Tropical Storm Hanna bearing down on area of Texas already devastated by coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Already dealing with nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths, Nueces County is now preparing for Tropical Storm Hanna, headed for the Texas coast.

Corpus Christi, already beset by a spike in COVID cases, now faces the dangers of Tropical Storm Hanna. The National Hurricane Service issued a hurricane warning for a section of the Texas coast from Baffin Bay to Sargent — an area that includes Corpus Christi Bay, Copany Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay and Matagorda Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Weather Service issued a warning of “life-threatening storm surge” for the areas that include Corpus Christi, Rockport and Port Lavaca. Looking to assist, Gov. Greg Abbott dispatched emergency resources to the Coastal Bend region and to the Rio Grande Valley, where the governor is simultaneously sending more than 1,000 medical personnel to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has devastated South Texas.

The city already closed a drive-through coronavirus testing site in Corpus Christi until at least Tuesday, officials said.

“Don’t forget to know,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb, “we’re also fighting the coronavirus.”

“I join Mayor McComb in saying there is no doubt that we have a tremendous experience when it comes to these kinds of storms,” Canales said. “Where coronavirus may have caught us off guard, a hurricane does not. We know what to do. We know how to help.”

McComb underscored the reality of the coronavirus when warning residents who live in flood-prone neighborhoods about the prospect of evacuation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Take several masks with you because you might be there a couple days if you’re in a flood area,” McComb said. “We don’t want to expose anyone during this storm… Even when you’re in the house, I recommend wearing a mask if you’re in crowded conditions.”

by Mitchell Ferman of The Texas Tribune


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New York Times reports on the crisis at London Embassy under Trump donor Woody Johnson

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

President's Donald Trump's Ambassador to the United Kingdon has worried diplomats for a pattern of "poor judgment" according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.

"Playing host at a small dinner on Tuesday night in honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the American ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, told his guests that the wine was from President Trump’s vineyard in Virginia. He was serving it, he joked, even though it might be ethically improper," the newspaper reported. "The next day, Mr. Johnson was not making any more jokes about ethics. On Twitter, he insisted he had “followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times” after The New York Times reported that at the president’s request, he had raised with a British official the idea of steering the British Open golf tournament to Mr. Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for pushing dubious poll numbers while departing for his NJ golf resort: ‘Who is he kidding?’

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about his support among Republicans after departing the White House on Friday to spend the weekend at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

Without offering a source, Trump claimed he still has 96% support from Republicans, even as public polls have documented a decline in support as coronavirus pummels the country.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's claim:

https://twitter.com/itsJeffTiedrich/status/1286798257788772352

You don’t even have 96% approval in your own family.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump Jr’s girlfriend criticized for fundraising failures in NYT exposé: ‘She likes the spotlight a little too much’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle's record leading major donor fundraising for President Donald Trump's re-election received scrutiny in New York Times report by Ken Vogel and Maggie Haberman.

The newspaper reported Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump, Jr. "was tasked with developing a network of mid-tier supporters who are seen as pivotal to Mr. Trump’s chances of winning a second term, and with whom he never formed a deep bond in 2016."

Continue Reading
 
 