Troubled Trump to relaunch his televised coronavirus briefings

Published

1 min ago

on

US President Donald Trump said Monday he will soon resume his televised coronavirus briefings, signalling a bid to regain control of the message when public dismay at his handling of the pandemic risks sinking his reelection bid.

A fierce surge of COVID-19 case in populous states like Florida and Texas is straining Trump’s sunny insistence that the virus will just “disappear” to its breaking point.

Polls show public trust in his management of the crisis plummeting and predict a drubbing by Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the election in just over 100 days.

Trump, a lifelong real estate salesman and more recently reality TV performer, says the real problem is that Americans just aren’t hearing the right news.

So probably from Tuesday, he will resume the regular evening televised briefings from the White House that he did until late April — often finding himself accused of giving confusing or misleading information.

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” he told reporters. “We’re doing very well in so many different ways.”

Trump acknowledged a “big flare-up” of cases across the south and west of the country but once again distanced himself from responsibility for the problem, underlining that the disease is also ravaging “Mexico, Brazil, many countries in Europe, all over, Russia.”

“When you watch the news, the local news, and you see it, and it’s, it’s like all about the United States. They never like to talk about what’s going on in the world,” he said.

Trump said the briefings would focus on good news regarding vaccine development and therapeutics.

“We think we’re doing very well in that regard,” he said. “I think I’m going to be bringing in some of the great companies that are working very successfully.”

“We’re really coming up with some very good answers,” he said.

– PR fiasco –

Trump has great faith in his ability before the cameras. He has transformed the image of the US presidency during his first term with unprecedented streams of press conferences, tweets and rallies.

But his previous spell as the nation’s pandemic-spokesman in chief ended badly in late April.

Trump often turned what were billed as opportunities to provide the anxious public with information into testy exchanges with reporters in the White House briefing room.

He finally ditched the events after a PR fiasco where he mused on air about the possibility of injecting household disinfectant to combat COVID-19.

He later said he had been speaking “sarcastically,” although there was no evidence of that at the time.

– Polls slide –

The president has consistently sought to play down the severity of the health crisis, hoping that voters will instead focus on what he touts as his good management of the economy.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” he once again claimed that the virus, which has killed more than 140,000 Americans and caused massive economic disruption, would somehow go away by itself.

“I’ll be right eventually,” he said.

But with the virus on the rebound, he finds himself accused of failing to lead.

Biden has opened a double-digit lead in election polls, and an ABC/ Washington Post poll released Friday showed nearly two-thirds of Americans mistrust Trump on the coronavirus.

Trump, nevertheless, appears to be looking forward to his chance to get back to the briefing room podium.

“We had very successful briefings. I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching. In the history of cable television, there’s never been anything like it,” he said.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on November ballot

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

It was announced Monday that Nikema Williams will replace Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on November ballot in his Georgia Congressional District.

Lewis lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday. As civil rights leaders, Democratic allies and progressive activists mourn the loss of an icon, the Georgia Democratic Party was forced to find another option for November, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump’s storm troopers crush liberty on the streets of Portland

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Pay close attention, very close attention, to Portland, Ore., where Donald Trump’s tin-horn-dictator moves against demonstrators threaten us all.

Sending armed federal law enforcement dressed in combat fatigues to grab people off the streets is an intentionally provocative strategy. Some of those arrested, and one shot with a rubber bullet that fractured his skull, appear in videos to have been acting lawfully when they were attacked by what amount to Trump’s secret police.

The attacks ordered by the wannabe dictator in the Oval Office – and overseen by his consigliere, Robert Barr – come with unlimited potential to provoke more violence. Widespread use of these tactics, especially as Election Day nears, could even create a pretext for attempting to overthrow our republic and the peaceful transition of power to a new president should Trump lose the popular vote and the Electoral College.

The GOP’s ‘distrust’ of science has made the US a ‘Petri dish of infection’ during the coronavirus crisis: journalist

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Some Republican governors have been as proactive as their Democratic counterparts in responding to the coronavirus pandemic — including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. And while President Donald Trump is the Republican who is criticized the most when it comes to coronavirus, journalist Jonathan Chait, but in a lengthy essay published in New York Magazine on July 20, stresses that Trump is hardly alone when it comes to handling the crisis badly. As Chait sees it, the United States’ COVID-19 death count is an indictment of the GOP in general and underscores its “anti-science” tendencies.

