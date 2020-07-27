Trump accuses Twitter’s trending topics of being illegal: ‘Very unfair’

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to bash the site’s “trending topics” list. He claimed that the trends are overwhelmingly critical of him, and baselessly suggested Twitter is deliberately trying to make anti-Trump hashtags trend — which he called “ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Twitter’s trending topics are designed to display what people are tweeting about most at a given moment. The trends vary between users and regions, and the algorithm favors sudden upsurges of disussion over a gradual or sustained increase.

Trump did not elaborate on why he believes Twitter’s behavior is “illegal,” or what power the government would have to moderate political content on a private website.