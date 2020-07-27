Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump accuses Twitter’s trending topics of being illegal: ‘Very unfair’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to bash the site’s “trending topics” list. He claimed that the trends are overwhelmingly critical of him, and baselessly suggested Twitter is deliberately trying to make anti-Trump hashtags trend — which he called “ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter’s trending topics are designed to display what people are tweeting about most at a given moment. The trends vary between users and regions, and the algorithm favors sudden upsurges of disussion over a gradual or sustained increase.

Trump did not elaborate on why he believes Twitter’s behavior is “illegal,” or what power the government would have to moderate political content on a private website.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump accuses Twitter’s trending topics of being illegal: ‘Very unfair’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to bash the site's "trending topics" list. He claimed that the trends are overwhelmingly critical of him, and baselessly suggested Twitter is deliberately trying to make anti-Trump hashtags trend — which he called "ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!"

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sinclair Broadcast Group completely cancels segment with conspiracy theorist who believes Dr Fauci created COVID-19

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, CNN reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group — a pro-Trump owner of local news channels around the country — has announced it will be entirely canceling a planned segment with a conspiracy theorist who claims Dr. Anthony Fauci created coronavirus.

The segment would have featured Judy Mikovits, best known for the viral conspiracy theory video "Plandemic," telling disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling that Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has "manufactured" coronaviruses over the past decade and sent them to Wuhan, China.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP states are being ‘flattened’ by COVID-19 — because they failed to learn from New York: conservative

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot said that GOP states in the Sun Belt are failing to hold back coronavirus because they aren't following the example of New York.

"There is no secret about New York’s recent success: It is a product of social distancing, mask-wearing and testing," wrote Boot. "In every store you enter, everyone is masked. If the rest of the country followed our example, it could swiftly get the coronavirus under control. But it hasn’t, because in the red states there is far more suspicion of government and of science than in our liberal metropolis."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image