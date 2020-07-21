Quantcast
Trump acknowledges coronavirus is going to ‘get worse’ America — as other nations continue to improve

Published

1 min ago

on

Reeling from polls predicting defeat in November’s election, President Donald Trump struck a newly serious tone on the coronavirus crisis Tuesday, acknowledging that a disease he has frequently played down would “get worse.”

“Some areas of our country are doing very well,” Trump said at his first formal White House briefing on the pandemic in almost three months.

“Others are doing less well,” the president said. “It will probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better.”

The return to presidential coronavirus briefings — abandoned in late April after Trump drew ridicule for musing on the potential for injecting coronavirus patients with household disinfectant — was part of a concerted bid to take back control of the message.

After an erratic US response, some 140,000 deaths, and now dramatic surges in new cases across the south and southwest, polls show two thirds of Americans mistrusting Trump’s leadership on the issue.

The United States has recorded more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 for eight consecutive days.

Polls also show his response to the pandemic driving voters strongly in the direction of opponent Joe Biden in the presidential election, due in just over 100 days.

While Trump makes his latest pivot, Congress is starting to negotiate another large-scale economic relief bill to try and prop up an economy devastated by mass unemployment and shuttered businesses.

An agreement appears some way off, but in Europe, EU leaders emerged from a marathon four-day and four-night summit on Tuesday to celebrate what they boasted was their own historic rescue plan.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the 750-billion-euro ($858-billion) deal was equal to “the greatest crisis” in EU history. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed “a Marshall Plan for Europe” that would boost his country’s economy by 140 billion euros over the next six years.

No Dr Fauci

Having long played down the seriousness of the disease and repeatedly promoted pet medical theories on how it might be combatted, Trump hopes that his more somber, realistic approach will change the dire headlines.

Despite refusing for months to be photographed wearing a mask, he now urged Americans to follow doctors’ recommendations in using face coverings as a vital barrier to the virus’ spread.

“We are asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask,” he said.

And he touted good news on vaccine development which he said would be completed “a lot sooner than anyone thought possible.”

But Trump repeated his frequent assertion that the virus will somehow “disappear.”

He also raised eyebrows by coming to the podium alone, rather than with medical leaders. His top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, who has been attacked by Trump’s team for his often less than upbeat prognosis, was not even invited.

Primetime

Trump, a lifetime salesman and a veteran of reality television, often appears more comfortable in front of the cameras than in the more formal settings of traditional presidential life.

Although he constantly complains about unfair press coverage, he gives more press conferences and jousts with journalists more often than probably any other Oval Office occupant.

He said he will continue the early evening primetime television briefings, although possibly not every day.

Tuesday’s version was succinct at less than half an hour and he mostly kept to the White House talking points. But it is unknown whether Trump will resist using the platform in the future to return to his more usual divisive rhetoric.

He trails Biden in all polls and is retooling his campaign to an ever-darker message in which he tries to paint the Democrat as backed by anarchists and Venezuelan-style socialists.

Trump’s Twitter feed Tuesday gave an indication of his divided attention.

On one hand there was the upbeat tweet: “Tremendous progress being made on Vaccines and Therapeutics!!!”

And on the other, the evidence-free, alarming claim — shocking for a sitting president — that the election in which he is forecast to lose will be rigged.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION.”

The global havoc from the coronavirus pandemic was underlined on Tuesday with Mexico, which has the fourth highest death toll in the world, recording its 40,000th fatality.


Trump to receive his ‘daily’ intelligence briefing on Wednesday — he’s golfed twice since his last one: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The leader of the free world is scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing on Wednesday.

In a normal administration, that would not be news, as previous presidents scheduled daily briefings.

But President Donald Trump prefers watching Fox News or One America New Network to learn about the world, meaning this will be his first briefing in six days according to HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte.

BREAKING "DAILY" INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING NEWS:

The president HAS one scheduled for tomorrow.

It will be his first in 6 days, and just the third one in the first 22 days of July. https://t.co/zgJaQG3YTV

2020 Election

Here are the 4 worst words from Trump’s press conference — and how it could’ve been even worse for his campaign

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell broke down the worst part of President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing on Tuesday."The day after The Washington Post poll showed Donald Trump a full 15 points behind, Trump tried to revive his presidential campaign in a White House briefing with reporters -- that was supposed to be about the coronavirus epidemic in the country," he explained. "What could possibly go wrong?"

"It almost could not have been a bigger disaster for Donald Trump. And I say 'almost' because, of course, it can always is a bigger disaster for Trump and the Trump campaign," he explained. "And one way it could have been a bigger disaster is if the president had gotten a question about intelligence reports saying that Russia had been paying to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan -- 14 questions and not one question about intelligence reports saying that Vladimir Putin saying that they are paying to kill troops in Afghanistan, and the president has done nothing about that,

New York vows court action if Trump deploys his DHS troops made infamous in Portland: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

New York would go to court to stop Donald Trump sending federal troops to the city, its mayor said Tuesday, as the US president puts law and order at the forefront of his re-election bid.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon, to tackle anti-racism protests.

On Monday, Trump said they had done "a fantastic job" locking up "anarchists," and he threatened to deploy the military-garbed law enforcement agents to other Democrat-led cities.

He called the move necessary, even claiming Chicago was "worse than Afghanistan," but critics labelled it an election year political stunt.

