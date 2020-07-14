Trump administration reverses course on order barring some foreign students

In a moment of frankness, Republicans Against Trump founder Tim Miller revealed that his efforts to dethrone President Donald Trump are part of a kind of GOP "atonement."

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Tuesday, Miller explained that they have over 400 videos from Republicans and former Republicans who've left the party saying that they're voting against Trump.

"What we're hearing from people is a couple of things," Miller continued. "He's the president this time and we have seen his actions, and I think that moment in Lafayette Square really congealed for a lot of these voters who maybe had doubts about him the last time but thought maybe he was a vessel and they had an awareness that he's not a vessel that they thought he was. Secondly, the opponent is different. We have this viral video from a guy in Massachusetts, talking about Hillary Clinton. Maybe it was unfair. Some of it was her fault, some of it was sexism. But the opponent is different this time. And a lot of these voters blocked out the possibility of voting against Trump because of the opponent and so, I think they're more open to hearing these messages if they come from people like them."