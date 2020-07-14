Trump administration reverses course on order barring some foreign students
The Trump administration on Tuesday abandoned its attempt to force foreign students to leave the United States if all of their classes will be taught online this fall, in a dramatic reversal from a policy announced just days ago.
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts said the U.S. government and Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who sued over the measure had come to a settlement that would make the rule moot.
(REUTERS)
‘He’s a monster of our creating’: Republicans Against Trump founder says his PAC is about ‘atonement’
In a moment of frankness, Republicans Against Trump founder Tim Miller revealed that his efforts to dethrone President Donald Trump are part of a kind of GOP "atonement."
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Tuesday, Miller explained that they have over 400 videos from Republicans and former Republicans who've left the party saying that they're voting against Trump.
"What we're hearing from people is a couple of things," Miller continued. "He's the president this time and we have seen his actions, and I think that moment in Lafayette Square really congealed for a lot of these voters who maybe had doubts about him the last time but thought maybe he was a vessel and they had an awareness that he's not a vessel that they thought he was. Secondly, the opponent is different. We have this viral video from a guy in Massachusetts, talking about Hillary Clinton. Maybe it was unfair. Some of it was her fault, some of it was sexism. But the opponent is different this time. And a lot of these voters blocked out the possibility of voting against Trump because of the opponent and so, I think they're more open to hearing these messages if they come from people like them."
Pastor posts apology video after his church becomes hot spot for coronavirus: ‘Masks must be considered by everyone’
A Tennessee pastor is expressing regret to his congregation after his church became a hotspot for coronavirus, saying that he wishes he encouraged people to wear masks during church functions, The Christian Post reports.
A 20-minute video posted on Facebook last Thursday shows Pastor Kevin Page expressing deep “regret” and taking responsibility for his decision to resume indoor services in late May.
“Somehow the virus made it into the choir. Temperatures were taken that morning, yet it still slipped through,” Page said of a service that took place on Father’s Day.
Report details how Trump’s assault on government exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to roll back regulations designed to protect the environment, workers, and public health likely played a significant role in the spread of Covid-19 in the United States.
That's according to a new report released Tuesday by New York University School of Law's Institute for Policy Integrity (IPI), a nonpartisan policy think tank.
The 45-page report titled "Weakening Our Defenses" (pdf) details how Trump's far-reaching deregulatory push has exacerbated several major risk factors for contracting and spreading Covid-19, such as high levels of air pollution, hazardous working conditions, and lack of adequate health insurance.