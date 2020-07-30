Quantcast
Trump again attacks the legitimacy of the election — while guaranteeing he will win ‘big’

President Donald Trump continued to use his Twitter account to push conspiracy theories about the 2020 election on Thursday.

“Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!),” Trump argued, continuing to push unfounded claims about voting by mail.

Trump also brought into question the legitimacy of the election.

“Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later,” Trump argued.

Despite questioning the legitimacy of the election, Trump guaranteed he would win.

“We are going to WIN the 2020 Election, BIG!” Trump predicted.

