Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump aides are trying to decide if it’s a better to close down again — or just let people die

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s inner circle is battling over the decision to return the country to closed and caution or to simply let people die from the coronavirus.

CNN.com reported Wednesday evening that a debate is afoot in the White House about whether they should push forward with the reopening, regardless of the death toll. If the president’s Fox interview Wednesday afternoon is any indication, he’s opted for the latter approach, continuing to reopen and urge Americans that everything is fine, even if it isn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus will just “disappear” soon, Trump told Fox. “I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear.”

Cases of COVID-19 have significantly increased across the country, but particularly among states that reopened over Memorial Day weekend or before. Until Wednesday, Trump has focused more on stoking a race war and cultural fights over statues. Vice President Mike Pence has turned into a mask advocate, telling people that it’s time to put one on.

“That has led to concerns, even among some of his own aides, that Trump appears disengaged from a deadly crisis that continues to grip the nation,” CNN reported.

Both Jared Kushner and Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are worried about Trump’s reelection chances, advisers told CNN. Their fears come from the steady stream of polling from a variety of sources showing Trump’s presidency is in serious danger.

“Both Meadows and Kushner have urged a focus on the economy over the public health emergency,” said CNN. It’s a difficult campaign strategy since Trump’s economy has fallen so considerably in 2020, with an unemployment rate higher than even during the 2007-2008 recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a fair amount of concern,” an adviser told CNN, saying Trump is “frustrated” by the bad polling.

“There is a lot of frustration,” another adviser told CNN about how Trump and others feel.

Read the full report from CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump aides are trying to decide if it’s a better to close down again — or just let people die

Published

1 min ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's inner circle is battling over the decision to return the country to closed and caution or to simply let people die from the coronavirus.

CNN.com reported Wednesday evening that a debate is afoot in the White House about whether they should push forward with the reopening, regardless of the death toll. If the president's Fox interview Wednesday afternoon is any indication, he's opted for the latter approach, continuing to reopen and urge Americans that everything is fine, even if it isn't.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘His world is falling apart’: Art of the Deal coauthor warns Trump is ‘deteriorating rapidly’

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, "The Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz warned that President Donald Trump is "deteriorating rapidly" under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, civil rights protests, and collapsing poll numbers, and said that "his world is falling apart."

"The question is what happens when he just can't tolerate it anymore," tweeted Schwartz. "He's very close."

Imagine the stress Trump is experiencing. His world is falling apart. Limited as he already is, he's clearly deteriorating rapidly. The question is what happens when he just can't tolerate it anymore. He's very close.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maryland lawmaker alleges labor union fired him for advocating police reform

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported on the case of Gabriel Acevero, a Trinidadian-American state representative in Maryland who worked for a union local — and claims he was fired from the position over police reform.

"His union, Local 1994 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, represents thousands of Black and Latino workers in food services and at a variety of government agencies. It also includes a small portion of workers in law enforcement," reported Noam Scheiber. "In mid-June, Mr. Acevero filed a formal charge with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the union of illegally firing him because of his reform advocacy."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image