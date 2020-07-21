Quantcast
Trump aides fear president’s new ‘coronavirus task force’ briefings will be more like embarrassing campaign rallies: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced that he would resume Coronavirus Task Force briefings starting Tuesday, but it was revealed on Tuesday that the coronavirus briefing won’t actually include any members of the task force.

CNN.com reported that no members of the task force are expected to join Trump at the podium Tuesday evening, a person familiar with the plan told CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that he and Dr. Deborah Birx haven’t been told whether they’re part of the White House briefing.

Trump announced he would resume the briefings after his strategy of ignoring the pandemic failed, sending his poll numbers tumbling downward.

“There’s still an internal split over whether Trump should take the stage, with some aides reminding others how hard they fought to convince Trump to end the briefings after the disastrous one in April when he suggested sunlight and ingesting disinfectants could help cure coronavirus,” the report said.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told CNN that the “details” are still being worked out by the White House.

“I know that as they resume, we will be there in our different roles. As folks know, I’m a strong advocate for making sure we are promoting the awareness of the impact [of Covid-19] on communities of color, particularly African-Americans and particularly Hispanics,” Adams told “CBS This Morning.”

Privately, White House staff have been opposed to the idea since the president tends to say things in the briefing that embarrassed him and result in poor poll numbers.

Read the full report from CNN.com.


