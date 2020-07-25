Trump ally fact-checked on MSNBC after boasting president has helped Black Americans
On MSNBC Saturday, host Tiffany Cross clashed with Bruce Levell, former director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, over President Donald Trump’s record on race relations.
“I have to ask you, why would anybody in the Black community or people who don’t support white supremacy, why would they listen to you carrying this president’s water?” asked Cross.
“Listen, a lot of chatter on Twitter, a lot of opinions floating around out there, to me, it’s all noise,” said Levell. “The president, we came out of the lowest Black unemployment in the history of the United States, ever, recorded in my lifetime in ’72. The president’s been key on funding HBCU colleges for up to ten years, which is going to help your beautiful college here at Clark, where you attended, and many of my other friends who went to Morehouse and others, so that’s a great plus. And the Step One Act where he signed into law in this, in which Biden put into effect, the author of the crime bill that Clinton signed, that put total mass incarceration towards our black men. So he unraveled that … I think, respectfully, Tiffany, you know, noise, noise, noise, numbers don’t lie.”
“Let’s start with unemployment,” said Cross. “The African-American unemployment rate right now reached 16.8 percent in May this year, the highest since March 2010. Now, I will acknowledge, prior to the corona crisis, there had been a consistent downward trend which actually began under President Barack Obama, which I’m sure you know, and Obama saw the rate decline from 12.6 percent to 7.5 percent during his terms in office in 2009 from 2017.”
“I know you credit him with the FIRST STEP Act,” added Cross. “That was actually introduced in Congress by Congressmen Hakeem Jeffries and Doug Collins, one of the Trump acolytes in Congress. And it’s called the FIRST STEP Act, because a second and third step needs to happen. We still have a very unforgiving criminal justice system, which this president seems to want to perpetuate by sending secret police snatching protesters off the street without probable cause. So, again, why should people look at somebody who looks like our skin folks, but is carrying the message from somebody who is perpetuating a system of white supremacy?”
“And that with all sincerity I say, that’s a lie,” said Levell. “He doesn’t condone that.”
“How is that a lie?” asked Cross. “He doesn’t condone, what? Sending secret police to cities?”
“You know, when Barack Obama — he had eight years with Joe Biden to do something about our mass incarceration,” said Levell.
“When you deflect to Joe Biden and Obama, it sounds like you don’t want to address the record of the president who’s in the White House right now,” said Cross.
Watch below:
Trump won’t survive exodus of Republicans fleeing him before the election: Rick Wilson
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "Weekends," Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, an outspoken Never Trumper, said the president is on track to lose support from GOP voters — and so is the entire party.
"Do you think this general lack of decency from this president is the breaking point where some Republicans are saying, look, I may agree with some of his policies, but I can't stomach this anymore?" asked anchor Alex Witt.
"Sure," said Wilson. "You know, in 2016, Alex, there were a lot of Republicans who said, 'I just can't vote for Hillary.' There had been a 30-year campaign run against her essentially to make her this mythological monster in the eyes of Republicans and they said, 'I don't love Trump but I can't vote for her.' This is a different landscape now because they've seen that Donald Trump is a fundamentally amoral, corrupt, indecent and loathsome human being."
Breaking Banner
Trump behaves like an adult for several minutes — and pundits cheer his ‘shift in tone’
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Last week, as the US passed 140,000 deaths from Covid-19, Donald Trump's aides convinced their boss that it would be in his best interest to signal to the American public that he was taking the pandemic seriously. So he held a "Coronavirus Task Force briefing," solo--sans infectious disease experts--and read haltingly from a prepared statement. After lavishing praise on himself for the great job he'd done containing the outbreak, and lying repeatedly about how this country has managed the crisis compared with others, Trump acknowledged that things would likely get worse before they got better and urged people to wear a mask, "whether you like the mask or not."
2020 Election
Trump’s new excuse for attacking protesters is a ‘rambling mess’: Ex-RNC official
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller said an interview the Donald Trump took part in with the founder of Barstool Sports on Thursday showed a president whose answers were nothing less than incoherent and out of touch with reality.
Describing Barstool Sports as "a sports blog and podcast network tailored to the frat-bro demographic," Miller explained that president was served up softball questions by Dave Portnoy and managed to whiff badly when given a chance to moderate his attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters by someone who is not exactly in their corner himself.