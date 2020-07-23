Trump announces he’s canceling Jacksonville component of GOP convention: ‘It’s not the right time’

At Thursday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump announced that he would be canceling the component of the Republican National Convention that was scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida.

“To have a big convention is not the right time,” said Trump. “I told my team to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida portion of the convention.” He added that the functions in North Carolina will continue and there will be some teleconferencing functions.

The convention, which was moved to Jacksonville from Charlotte over a dispute with the North Carolina governor about COVID-19 safety measures, has been in doubt for days, as coronavirus cases have flared in Florida and local law enforcement have said they can’t guarantee safety of attendees.