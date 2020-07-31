Trump announces plan to end TikTok for Americans: ‘We’re banning them from the United States’

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he intends to end the use of the Chinese social media platform TikTik in America.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump reportedly said.

He added he could take action as soon as tomorrow.

