Trump announces that the White House is starting to form a ‘strategy’ for COVID-19 six months after first infection

After six months of complete disaster in the United States, President Donald Trump announced that he was finally beginning to develop a strategy.

“We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful,” Trump announced at his first coronavirus task force briefing that didn’t have any members of the coronavirus task force in attendance.

He went on to confess that things are going to get worse before they get better, the first time he has made such a comment.

There are questions as to why Trump’s White House has waited so long to develop a strategy responding to the pandemic, but until recently, the president claimed that the virus was going to disappear.

