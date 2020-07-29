Trump at Joint Base Andrews ‘did not appear to acknowledge’ plane carrying John Lewis’ body

President Donald Trump came within yards of Rep. John Lewis’ body on Wednesday but “did not appear to acknowledge” the civil rights icon.

On his way to Texas, Trump stopped at Joint Base Andrews where Lewis’ plane was “directly ahead” of Air Force One, according to a pool report.

“Trump did not go to the Capitol to pay his respects…and did not appear to acknowledge Lewis’s plane,” NBC’s Geoff Bennett reported.

On Tuesday, the president had declined to pay respects to Lewis as he was lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda.