Trump at Joint Base Andrews ‘did not appear to acknowledge’ plane carrying John Lewis’ body

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump came within yards of Rep. John Lewis’ body on Wednesday but “did not appear to acknowledge” the civil rights icon.

On his way to Texas, Trump stopped at Joint Base Andrews where Lewis’ plane was “directly ahead” of Air Force One, according to a pool report.

“Trump did not go to the Capitol to pay his respects…and did not appear to acknowledge Lewis’s plane,” NBC’s Geoff Bennett reported.

On Tuesday, the president had declined to pay respects to Lewis as he was lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda.


‘Your Daddy is a traitor’: Ex-tea party lawmaker slams Don Jr’s attempt to mock Joe Biden

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. fired off a tweet mocking former Vice President Joe Biden's fitness for office.

OMG they’re escorting Biden like a child to make sure he doesn’t stop and so he remembers where he’s supposed to go. This whole thing is a farce. Wake up America. How the heck could this guy run anything let alone America? https://t.co/lLpneRF483

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2020

Louie Gohmert’s anti-masker ‘venom’ comes back to haunt him after testing positive for COVID-19

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for the coronavirus, and his past statements and actions came back to haunt him.

The Texas Republican took part in a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, and was spotted greeting Attorney General Bill Barr without a mask. He has previously stated his opposition to safety measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Gohmert: And I do want to advise our media friends before they wrote stories about how we didn’t wear masks and we possibly didn’t socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests and nobody in here has the Coronavirus unless it’s somebody in the media. pic.twitter.com/SbnjtGboSi

Prominent ‘pro-life’ group plans 3-day conference in Florida — and masks aren’t required: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

As the coronavirus continues to surge in Florida, one of the nation's most prominent pro-life groups is planning a 3-day conference in the state, and they're not going to make wearing masks a requirement.

"Care Net, one of the country’s largest networks of 'crisis pregnancy centers,' plans to hold its annual conference six weeks from now in Florida, which broke its record for single-day COVID-19 deaths this week," The Daily Beast reports. "The convention, which the group describes as the 'largest pregnancy center conference in the nation,' will include in-person keynote speeches, more than 80 group workshops, an indoor exhibition hall, and at least six shared meals."

