Trump blasted as ‘mentally deranged’ for focusing on cable news ratings as coronavirus surges across America

The leader of the free world was blasted online for focusing on cable ratings as coronavirus cases surge across America.

“CNN should move [Chris Cuomo] back to the morning slot. He was rewarded for bad ratings with a much better time slot – and again got really bad ratings. Getting totally trounced by Fox News,” Trump argued. “Give him another shot in the morning – He would easily beat Morning Joe’s poorly rated show!”

The president was quickly mocked for focusing on cable news ratings during a pandemic. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Thank you, Mr. President, for focusing on the important issues during the pandemic. I will rest easy tonight knowing that Fredo would beat Morning Joe in TV ratings. You are truly making America great again! — The J Sounds Like a Y (@Eric_Bjork_1957) July 2, 2020

This what the President of the United States is concerned about on a day when the US recorded it's highest number of new cases of coronavirus — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) July 2, 2020

He probably gets briefed on CNN reports instead of things that matter. That would make tons of sense considering — KC (@Kcowden13) July 2, 2020

Did you read your PDB this morning? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 2, 2020

Almost a thousand Americans are dying every day in a pandemic and Bunker Boy is giving out TV programming advice. — The Ghost of Ludwig Kaas (@LudwigsGhost) July 2, 2020

America should move Orange man back to the Realty TV slot. In November we will. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 2, 2020

If only your ratings genius extended to pandemic management. Alas, it does not. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 2, 2020

The U.S. reported a record number of coronavirus cases yesterday. Houston hospitals are running out of ICU beds. The CDC is predicting up to 160,000 deaths three weeks from now. https://t.co/t5b09mbzuU — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 2, 2020

This is what mentally deranged @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about on a day when the United States had a single day record for coronavirus cases.https://t.co/Ul54h61VUH https://t.co/x6tbRw5GaX — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) July 2, 2020

How is this what the President is doing right now? Just. Shameful. #TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/8BJT5Cssx5 — OfDonald (@OfDonaldJ) July 2, 2020

Donald Trump always just wanted to be a Fox News TV star. His entire world is cable news, TV ratings and associated manufactured grievances. He never really wanted to be president. He should just quit the job he hates and go do the one he loves. https://t.co/uITqvmzLTI — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 2, 2020