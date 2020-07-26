Quantcast
Trump blasted as ‘weak’ and ‘small man’ after calling veterans ‘anarchists who hate our country’

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to create a fight between federal agents dressed as American soldiers and protesters in many cities in the United States.

In Portland, in particular, a group of veterans and a group of moms and leaf-blowing dads helped work as protectors of the protesters. It created a PR disaster for the president, but he has doubled down, calling veterans “anarchists against our country” and the wall of moms a “scam.”

It infuriated those online who couldn’t believe Trump would attack mothers or veterans publicly, particularly with just 100 days until the election.

You can see the angry responses below:

