Trump blasted as ‘weak’ and ‘small man’ after calling veterans ‘anarchists who hate our country’

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to create a fight between federal agents dressed as American soldiers and protesters in many cities in the United States.

In Portland, in particular, a group of veterans and a group of moms and leaf-blowing dads helped work as protectors of the protesters. It created a PR disaster for the president, but he has doubled down, calling veterans “anarchists against our country” and the wall of moms a “scam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It infuriated those online who couldn’t believe Trump would attack mothers or veterans publicly, particularly with just 100 days until the election.

You can see the angry responses below:

You ordered federal thugs to attack unarmed moms. You’re a weak, small man. pic.twitter.com/NtHZDuTWi1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 26, 2020

Lol look everybody Trump and his crackpot followers think MOTHERS ARE ANARCHISTS . I SWEAR TRUMP AND CREEPS are the BIGGEST IDIOTS EVER. THEY'RE SCARED OF THE WORLD ITS THE WEAKNESS THEY ALL HAVE. — (@StarryEyed48) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

PROTESTING IS A RIGHT Trump's ongoing demonization of peaceful protesters is a disgrace & demonstrates his total lack of support for democracy. Just like he tries to suppress the vote, he tries to oppress US citizens. Characterizing all protesters as "anarchists" is unpatriotic. — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's been salivating & waiting for an opportunity to turn our government against it's own people. He has NO problem calling American moms & veterans "anarchists who hate our country." This is OUTRAGEOUS. Americans in Portland are rising up due to the threat of FASCISM. https://t.co/sddnCqlJOS — Scott Howard (@Publicola_2020) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall of Vets hate our country ? Trump is the guy who lets Putin kill American Troops https://t.co/DuNMgrQKZs — Rafaella77 (@Heelspurs00) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's private army, recruited by Erik Prince, are actually totalitarian jihadists who hate our country. They attack innocent mothers and actual war veterans, groups Trump refuses to acknowledge, just like he won't report illegal violence by his Gestapo! — Wish Trump into the Cornfield (@RitaLiLz) July 26, 2020

I am a mother and I support this message. We don’t hate our country, we love our country and we’re defending it from YOU! https://t.co/dmSgMaQdsz — Evolve (@Love_Thrive_) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear @realDonaldTrump , The protesters don’t hate our country. They hate what is taking place in our country under you. They want to save our country. (From people like trump!) They have a guaranteed right to do so!!! — Arnie Geller (@ArnieMGeller) July 26, 2020

Wow, there sure are a LOT of "anarchists that hate our country" under the Donald Trump regime. I guess I must be one of them? https://t.co/IjIOFIHwNh — S Faust (@S__Faust) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Reagan was the war on drugs. Bush was the war on terror. Trump is the war on mothers. Snowflake is a understatement! pic.twitter.com/1kIhvCd57H — Kirk (@Kirk38798296) July 26, 2020

Trump is smearing and discrediting “mothers” (or does he mean housewives?). This should go over really well with suburban women The misogynistic psychopath didn’t have a mother who cared or loved him. His mother was the anarchist who Trump felt hated him. Projection.

. pic.twitter.com/beym3o1a9K — AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

NO they hate racist ass cops!!

.They love our Country. Trump wouldn't understand that. You are trying to invoke Marshall law. Incase you haven't notice, we are not going to allow that to happen. We the people have spoken. They don't wont your lil Goof troop messing with our kids. — Resister From Georgia (@LisaPad23455182) July 26, 2020

Hat reads “STRONG AS A MOTHER”

fuck trump. pic.twitter.com/zylOIgG822 — LV ✂️ (@LV_doeshair) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT