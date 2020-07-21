Trump blasted for his ‘personal militia’ — by Republican who was the first Secretary of Homeland Security: report

President Donald Trump was blasted by the first Secretary of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Tom Ridge, who served as the Republican governor of Pennsylvania and represented the state in Congress, also won a Bronze Star in Vietnam. Following the September 11th attacks, he because Homeland Security Advisor in the George W. Bush White House and was the first Secretary of Homeland Security.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The department was established to protect America from the ever-present threat of global terrorism,” Ridge told radio host Michael Smerconish. “It was not established to be the president’s personal militia.”

Ridge added that it would be a “cold day in hell” before he would’ve consented to any such intervention when he was governor.