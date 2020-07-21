Quantcast
Trump blasted for his ‘personal militia’ — by Republican who was the first Secretary of Homeland Security: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted by the first Secretary of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Tom Ridge, who served as the Republican governor of Pennsylvania and represented the state in Congress, also won a Bronze Star in Vietnam. Following the September 11th attacks, he because Homeland Security Advisor in the George W. Bush White House and was the first Secretary of Homeland Security.

”The department was established to protect America from the ever-present threat of global terrorism,” Ridge told radio host Michael Smerconish. “It was not established to be the president’s personal militia.”

Ridge added that it would be a “cold day in hell” before he would’ve consented to any such intervention when he was governor.


‘The jobs simply are not there’: Economy heading for disaster if $600 unemployment boost expires

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times walked through the potential dire consequences if Congress allows the extended $600/week unemployment benefits in the coronavirus stimulus package to lapse.

"With economic conditions again deteriorating, that life preserver will disappear within days if Congress doesn’t act to extend it. That could prompt a wave of evictions and inflict more financial harm on millions of Americans while further damaging the economy," wrote Ben Casselman. "Even the threat of a lapse in benefits could prove harmful, economists warn, by forcing households to make precautionary spending cuts."

Twitter bans 7,000 accounts for pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The social media platform Twitter has suspended 7,000 accounts for pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to a new report by NBC news.

"Twitter announced on Tuesday it has begun taking sweeping actions to limit the reach of QAnon content and banned many of the conspiracy theory's followers due to ongoing problems with harassment and the dissemination of misinformation," correspondents Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny reported Tuesday.

Trump ripped for trying to steer the British Open to his Turnberry resort: ‘The whole presidency is one long grift’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday after a bombshell new report in The New York Times.

“The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said,” reported Mark Landler, Lara Jakes, and Maggie Haberman. “But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell.”

