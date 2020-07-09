Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump brags doctors were ‘surprised’ he could pass a cognitive test

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has taken a cognitive test and passed with flying colors. Bragging about it, however, he let it slip that the doctors didn’t have much faith in him.

The comment came as Hannity asked Trump about former Vice President Joe Biden’s comment that he has “cognitive tests” all the time. Biden was referencing that he must deal with serious and complex issues frequently and that those things take a cognitive aptitude that he doesn’t believe the current president has.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump dismissed Biden’s comments saying that Biden “meant” that he gets tested for the coronavirus all the time. Biden did address that and said that he hasn’t wanted to be tested because he doesn’t want to take someone else’s place in line that truly needs a test. Trump has mocked Biden for staying inside under quarantine.

Trump then pivoted to bragging about his competence:

“I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised,” Trump bragged.

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

US health officials are scrambling to correct Trump’s disinformation since he stopped task force briefings: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

In recent weeks, the coronavirus task force briefings have stopped altogether, and a key consequence of this is that public health officials no longer have a single, highly visible platform with which to correct the president's misinformation about the pandemic in real time.

But according to Politico, they haven't given up. They've just taken their efforts to contradict the president to alternate platforms.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senior health adviser accused the CDC of ‘undermining’ Trump by publishing warnings about COVID-19 in pregnant women

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Surely everyone could agree that the priority during a global pandemic should be to save lives. That hasn't been the case.

According to the Washington Post, an adviser to the Department of Health and Human Services accused the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of trying to “undermining the president” by releasing factual information about the risks of getting the virus while pregnant.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Alabama Republican: ‘I want to see more people’ get coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh suggested that he wanted more people to get coronavirus — because he thinks America would develop "herd immunity" and reduce the spread enough to protect more vulnerable populations.

"I'm not as concerned so much as the number of cases. In fact, quite honestly, I want to see more people, because we start reaching an immunity the more people have it and get through it," said Marsh. "I don't want any deaths, as few as possible, say, I get it, but those people who are susceptible to the disease, especially more serious pre-existing conditions, elderly population, those folks, we need to, you know, do all we can to protect them. But I'm not concerned, I want to make sure that everybody can receive care."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image