Trump buried in mockery for claim Biden wants to neutralize carbon emissions by ‘2:30’

On Wednesday, at a speech in Midland, Texas, President Donald Trump railed against former Vice President Joe Biden for his “impossible” plan to neutralize carbon emissions by “2:30.”

President Donald Trump likely meant 2030, which is the target date for net-zero emissions outlined in the Green New Deal. Biden has not explicitly endorsed the Green New Deal, although his climate plan, which draws inspiration from it, calls for decarbonizing the electric grid by 2035.

Commenters on social media were quick to laugh at the president’s confusion.

2:30 pm or am? hahaha idiot — Liz (Lizzy, Elizabeth) 💫 (@zen4ever2us) July 29, 2020

He was mixing up the time for his dentist appointment — Seth Tutty (@seth_tutty9) July 29, 2020

Carbon neutral by 2:30 tomorrow afternoon? Wow, that Biden climate change plan is ambitious! — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) July 29, 2020

I was going to say… it's not quit 2:30 pm PST – but we're way past that on the East Coast! — Democratic Tweeter (@WileELiberal) July 29, 2020

But if they just gave us until 2:45! — She is Dr. Zoroaster (@Zoroaster8911) July 29, 2020

Trump says net zero carbon emission is impossible to do, then goes on to say it will be costly to do. If it's impossible then no cost can make it happen.#VoteBiden — Denise Shearin 🌊 (@DeniseShearin) July 29, 2020

Damn, there goes my Carbon Neutral Suburban Lifestyle Dream home! — Darren (@Darren_FBR) July 29, 2020

So the person who claims to believe in America the most does not think it's even possible to build a zero emission building or house 10 years from now? — C (@avngls) July 29, 2020

I’m going to need a translator for this one. — Question Authority (@_clpaz) July 29, 2020

This is just words, in a row. Not necessarily next to the right other words. — Courtney Hodgkiss (@courtneyishere) July 29, 2020