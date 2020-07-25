Quantcast
Trump busted for reusing his old fraud playbook to deflect criticism of his COVID-19 failures: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, The Washington Post drew a parallel between President Donald Trump’s failure to respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic, and his efforts to defend the fraud scheme he set up with “Trump University.”

“The judge was out to get him, he said. So was that prosecutor in New York, whom he called a dopey loser on a witch hunt,” wrote David Fahrenthold, Joshua Partlow, and Jonathan O’Connell. “So were his critics, who he said were all liars. Even some of his own underlings had failed him — bad people, it turned out. He said he didn’t know them. Donald Trump was in trouble. Now, he was trying to attack his way out, breaking all the unwritten rules about the way a man of his position should behave. The secret to his tactic: ‘I don’t care’ about breaking the rules, Trump said at a news conference. ‘Why antagonize? Because I don’t care.'”

This response, as the media scrutinized the president’s fake university that charged people tens of thousands of dollars for worthless seminars that claimed to reveal his real estate investment secrets, is similar to Trump’s claim that “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the deaths under the coronavirus pandemic.

“I tried to warn the American people that if Donald Trump was doing this to me, he’s going to do the same thing if he’s ever elected president,” said Bob Guillo, a former Trump University student who warned people the president was a con man in interviews in 2016. “Unfortunately, people believed Trump.”

“It’s something I think about all the time,” said former New York prosecutor Tristan Snell, who worked on the Trump University case. He said that Trump University “had a fulfillment problem … Maybe that’s a good metaphor for what’s happening in America is that we have a fulfillment problem,” he said. “You’ve sold X and Y and Z and you can’t actually fulfill the order.” He added that Trump is trying to do the same thing now, but “The difference this time is the fact that he’s running his game on a virus,” Snell said. “And the virus doesn’t care.”

You can read more here.


Regis Philbin is dead — and Donald Trump tried to make it all about himself

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Longtime TV personality Regis Philbin has passed away, People reported Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about."

"We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the family requested.

Trump’s knows he going to lose and he’s scooping up as much cash as he can before he’s ousted: ex-White House official

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution with his efforts to personally enrich himself while in office, a top ethics watchdog explained on MSNBC on Saturday.

"President Trump is spending the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, but it's his golf course in Scotland raising questions about potential conflicts of interest," MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser reported.

"President Trump this week denied reports that back in 2018 he pressured the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. to get the British Open golf tournament at his Turnberry property," she explained.

Reiser explained Trump's pattern.

Colorado COVID-19 outbreak traced to Bible conference that defied health orders: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Friendly Atheist reported that Colorado authorities have traced 22 cases of COVID-19 to a Summer Family Bible conference held by Andrew Wommack, a preacher who has openly defied state public health restrictions on church gatherings.

"I have respectfully refused to comply with the artificial limit on the number of people who can attend," wrote Wommack in a Facebook post. "We are firmly in the 'crosshairs' of our liberal state government. Liberty Counsel has agreed to represent us, and we are fighting back. I believe it is not only our constitutional right but our duty to stop this extreme overreach of government that allows people to riot and pillage but not assemble to worship the Lord."

