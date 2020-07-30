Quantcast
Trump calls reporters to the White House for surprise event as Obama delivers eulogy for John Lewis

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday called reporters into the White House for an event with the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The press availability, which was not previously on the president’s schedule, coincided with former President Barack Obama delivering an eulogy at the funeral service of John Lewis.

“We didn’t want to have this swept under the rug, which could happen,” Trump told Guillén’s family during the Oval Office meeting.

Some political observers viewed Trump’s actions as as an attempt to “one-up” Obama or distract from his speech.

2020 Election

Trump’s call to ‘delay’ the election is a distraction — but it’s also a serious threat

3 mins ago

July 30, 2020

The first thing to understand about Donald Trump's threat to delay the November election — should we call it a public fantasy? — is that it's a distraction, like so many things our president says and does.

This article was originally published at Salon

Around 8:30 Eastern time on Thursday morning, news came down that the U.S. economy saw its worst contraction since the advent of modern economic recordkeeping after World War II, with GDP falling at an annual rate of nearly 33% in the second quarter, 9.5% below where it was the previous quarter. This is a plunge exponentially larger than the fallout from the crash of 2008, and probably the largest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Trump is ‘losing his mind’ and desperately ‘trying to delay the inevitable’: Rhode Island governor

25 mins ago

July 30, 2020

In an interview with WPRI, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo said that President Trump's recent tweet where he suggested delaying the 2020 election was "insane."

"It's insane -- like, he's insane," she said.

"He has no authority to do that as far as I know," she continued, later adding that Trump is "losing his mind."

"He's sending in federal agents into states for no apparent reason," Raimondo said. "We've never seen a president do that, certainly not in our lifetimes."

GOP’s Tom Cotton already laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run

27 mins ago

July 30, 2020

A "dark money" group backing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is laying the groundwork for a presidential campaign.

America One Policies, a a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, is using Cotton's signature focus on China policy to target vulnerable congressional Democrats in areas that President Donald Trump won in 2016, reported The Daily Beast.

“The Chinese Communist Party lied about the coronavirus, misleading the world, spreading sickness around the globe, killing thousands, costing trillions,” claims one digital ad run by the group on Facebook and Google.

