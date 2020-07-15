Aides scramble to satisfy Trump’s need for adulation from big crowds during a pandemic: report

In the wake of President Trump’s less-than-stellar campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, campaign aides scrambled to reschedule another one in order to redeem themselves, setting their sights in the state of New Hampshire for their next event.

But the event was abruptly called off, thanks to an incoming tropical storm that never materialized. But according to inside sources speaking to POLITICO, the cancelation was more due to concerns about attendance — a concern that underscores a challenge for the Trump campaign: how to satiate Trump’s need for big crowds in the midst of a pandemic.

“Two people close to the Trump campaign said its primary issue is locating areas where local and state officials are both willing to permit large-scale campaign events and unlikely to blame the president if an outbreak of the virus occurs once he’s come and gone,” POLITICO reports. “Trump aides felt blindsided early last week when New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, publicly stated that he would not attend the Portsmouth rally out of precaution for himself and his family.”

“The changes and reversals to statewide reopenings bring to the fore obstacles that Trump campaign officials are not only still grappling with, but racing to overcome before public opinion about the president’s response to Covid-19 deteriorates further,” the report continues.

