Trump campaign manager mocked for ‘America First’ message on coronavirus — as the US leads in fatalities

President Donald Trump on Saturday wore a mask in front of the press corps for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across America.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign manager, posted a picture of Trump wearing the mask on Twitter, with the hashtag #AmericaFirst.

Users quickly pointed out America is leading the world in coronavirus infections.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Parscale’s tweet:

Lol. How are you still employed??? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 11, 2020

The proper way to react to Donald Trump finally wearing a mask is the same way you would react to a toddler who successfully uses the potty for the first time. "Good boy! We knew you could do it! See? The mask isn't scary at all!" — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 11, 2020

5 1/2 month – 137,348 covid deaths too late. — Flintworks (@flintworks) July 11, 2020

That's literally Brad 24/7 — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 11, 2020

He is so over his head. — G. Sierra-Zorita (@GSierraZorita) July 11, 2020

… 4-1/2 months into the pandemic. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 11, 2020

After 130,000 lives lost. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 11, 2020

Finally!!!! Only took him 4 months to figure it out. That should have been on the cognitive tests. — Hart_Attack (@HartAtt44212465) July 11, 2020

5 months too late douchebag — Pej Vahdat (@pejvahdat) July 11, 2020

Let us celebrate the presidents doing the bare minimum https://t.co/CMi1LIIZ80 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 11, 2020

Trump only wore a face mask in public after more than 130,000 Americans died from the coronavirus. How is that putting America first? https://t.co/VaZYu2yzLI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2020

The president has said people wear masks to make a political statement opposing Trump. https://t.co/YBJkjJek2N — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 11, 2020

Alexa, define “too little too late” in an image. https://t.co/aPVbLrbQrb — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 11, 2020

These people want a medal for having him wear a mask 6 months into the crisis and with a 130,000 dead. I guess it’s in its own way a confession that he put America behind his vanity when he didn’t wear a mask. https://t.co/TI1xTREoyF — Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) July 11, 2020

As @realDonaldTrump’s campaign staff praise his Donny-come-lately mask wearing, keep in mind that the President and his campaign manager were both mocking @JoeBiden for wearing one last month. https://t.co/yCmrCDEiMC pic.twitter.com/ggJLZ6oMOk — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 11, 2020

“Look at me, locking the barn door,” says farmer who lost every horse in the tri-state area https://t.co/8HLrhwuKM6 — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 11, 2020

The President is mediocre at best. He gets praise for doing the bare minimum. He is the epitome of _______ privilege. (Fill in the blank) https://t.co/JzhYREnKay — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 11, 2020