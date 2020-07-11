Trump campaign manager mocked for ‘America First’ message on coronavirus — as the US leads in fatalities
President Donald Trump on Saturday wore a mask in front of the press corps for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across America.
Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign manager, posted a picture of Trump wearing the mask on Twitter, with the hashtag #AmericaFirst.
Users quickly pointed out America is leading the world in coronavirus infections.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Parscale’s tweet:
Lol. How are you still employed???
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 11, 2020
Yep. Nailed it! pic.twitter.com/HJuHhnDLvZ
— Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) July 11, 2020
The proper way to react to Donald Trump finally wearing a mask is the same way you would react to a toddler who successfully uses the potty for the first time.
"Good boy! We knew you could do it! See? The mask isn't scary at all!"
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 11, 2020
5 1/2 month – 137,348 covid deaths too late.
— Flintworks (@flintworks) July 11, 2020
That's literally Brad 24/7
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 11, 2020
He is so over his head.
— G. Sierra-Zorita (@GSierraZorita) July 11, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 11, 2020
… 4-1/2 months into the pandemic.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 11, 2020
After 130,000 lives lost.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 11, 2020
Finally!!!! Only took him 4 months to figure it out. That should have been on the cognitive tests.
— Hart_Attack (@HartAtt44212465) July 11, 2020
5 months too late douchebag
— Pej Vahdat (@pejvahdat) July 11, 2020
Let us celebrate the presidents doing the bare minimum https://t.co/CMi1LIIZ80
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 11, 2020
Trump only wore a face mask in public after more than 130,000 Americans died from the coronavirus. How is that putting America first? https://t.co/VaZYu2yzLI
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2020
The president has said people wear masks to make a political statement opposing Trump. https://t.co/YBJkjJek2N
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 11, 2020
Alexa, define “too little too late” in an image. https://t.co/aPVbLrbQrb
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 11, 2020
These people want a medal for having him wear a mask 6 months into the crisis and with a 130,000 dead.
I guess it’s in its own way a confession that he put America behind his vanity when he didn’t wear a mask. https://t.co/TI1xTREoyF
— Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) July 11, 2020
As @realDonaldTrump’s campaign staff praise his Donny-come-lately mask wearing, keep in mind that the President and his campaign manager were both mocking @JoeBiden for wearing one last month. https://t.co/yCmrCDEiMC pic.twitter.com/ggJLZ6oMOk
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 11, 2020
“Look at me, locking the barn door,” says farmer who lost every horse in the tri-state area https://t.co/8HLrhwuKM6
— David Frum (@davidfrum) July 11, 2020
The President is mediocre at best. He gets praise for doing the bare minimum.
He is the epitome of _______ privilege. (Fill in the blank) https://t.co/JzhYREnKay
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 11, 2020
