Trump campaign suspends ad spending as it searches for a message during pandemic and economic catastrophe: report

As coronavirus deaths continue to surge in America, the U.S. economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate in the last quarter.

That has made it difficult for President Donald Trump to push his “Keep America Great” campaign slogan as he continues to trail former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

“President Donald Trump’s campaign has virtually disappeared from the airwaves as it undertakes “a review and fine-tuning of the campaign’s strategy” as an official put it after the replacement of campaign manager Brad Parscale,” NBC News reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With less than 100 days until Election Day, the Trump campaign spent virtually nothing on television or radio ads on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data from Advertising Analytics. And it has effectively nothing booked through August,” NBC reported. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s campaign has spent $3.9 million over those two days and has another almost $6 million booked through the end of August.”

The report noted that Trump’s campaign had been shifting its advertising strategy in response to sagging poll numbers.

“After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a week running ads in Michigan through June and half of July, the campaign dropped that to just $78,000 for the week of July 14 and to less than $10,000 the week of July 21. Recent polling from Fox News and CNN have found Trump trailing Biden by margins of 9 points and 12 points among registered voters in Michigan in recent days,” NBC reported. “The campaign also had made other ad spending changes in the weeks before this pause, ramping up spending in Iowa, Georgia, Florida and Ohio since the middle of June.”

Trump campaign pauses TV ad spending for 'review' of messaging strategy w ⁦@bkamisar⁩ https://t.co/OtrmpDPoE1 — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) July 30, 2020