Trump campaign vows to defend famous statue of Jesus — that’s located in Brazil
President Donald Trump’s campaign is making a solemn vow to supporters that he will never allow the destruction of iconic statues located in foreign countries.
The Daily Beast reports that the Trump campaign over the weekend sent out a new ad featuring a photo of the Cristo Redentor in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and informed supporters that “WE WILL PROTECT THIS.”
The Cristo Redentor is perhaps the most famous landmark in all of Brazil, but apparently no one on the Trump campaign realized that the statue was not located in the United States.
“There’s no indication that the 125-foot sculpture, which sits at the peak of Corcovado mountain overlooking Rio, is at risk of vandalism or removal,” The Daily Beast notes. “It’s also not clear how Trump or Pence might go about protecting it if it were threatened, which, again, it does not appear to be.”
In addition to his promises to protect statues of Jesus, Trump has also vowed to defend monuments dedicated to Confederate generals, and on Monday the president criticized NASCAR for banning its drivers from displaying the Confederate flag on their vehicles.
RNC spokesperson denounces ‘all people are created equal’ on Fox News
Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington on Sunday denounced the idea that "all people are created equal."
During an appearance on Fox News, Harrington blasted an op-ed in which presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared "all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives."
Harrington claimed that the idea is an assault on the Declaration of Independence, which says that all "men" are created equal.
Trump’s ‘chaos’ campaign is floundering and he has nowhere else to go: conservative
In her column for the Washington Post, 'Never-Trumper" conservative Jennifer Rubin said that Donald Trump's attempt to rile up voters with racist rhetoric and threats of "anarchists" destroying what the founders built is falling on deaf ears as his poll numbers continue to slide.
Worse yet for the president is that it is not sustainable and, with a cratering economy and pandemic tearing through the country on his watch, there is nothing left for his campaign to run on.
