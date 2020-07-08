Quantcast
Trump can see his failures — but he still prioritizes his needs over protecting Americans from COVID-19: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

In his column for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent writes that the idea that President Trump’s failures are a result of him being in “denial” isn’t entirely accurate. Ultimately, Trump knows the consequences of his actions.

Yet he “still continues not just to downplay the severity of the virus’s continuing toll, but also to actively discourage current efforts to mitigate the spread — by failing to set an example through mask-wearing, for instance — and to urge the very sort of rapid reopening that has already contributed to catastrophic outcomes,” Sargent writes.

As coronavirus continues to spike around the country, “Trump has shown zero signs of even trying to grapple with the cause and effect behind these new circumstances.”

“Instead, he continues to lie about them, falsely claiming we have the lowest mortality rate in the world, falsely claiming that ’99 percent’ of cases are ‘totally harmless,’ and absurdly claiming the virus will ‘disappear,'” he continues.

This is not Trump being in “denial,” as some people say.

“Trump made an active choice to prioritize his own perceived political needs over what experts — including his own — recommended as in the best interests of the country.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

A new civil war erupts inside Trump’s VA as Secretary Robert Wilkie is accused of pushing white supremacy

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

Long before Donald Trump exposed himself as a cheerleader for white supremacy, workers at the Dept. of Veterans Affairs were complaining that the Neo-Confederate running the agency didn’t care about them and was “mimicking” the racist-in-chief.

Trump picked Robert Wilkie to run the VA in 2018, despite, or because of, the former naval intelligence officer’s long-established love affair with the 19th Century traitor Jefferson Davis and the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy.

Man repeatedly punches woman in the head and calls her homophobic slur because he didn’t like how she parked

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

A business owner in Portland, Maine, has been charged with aggravated assault after he physically attacked a woman and spewed homophobic slurs at her in the parking lot of a supermarket, the Bangor Daily News reports.

In a post to Facebook last week, Alana Reali described the attack, saying the man called her a "f*cking f*ggot" and put her in a chokehold and punched repeatedly in the back of the head.

2020 Election

Fox’s Laura Ingraham admitted she’s preparing for Trump’s defeat during ‘melancholy’ dinner with Roger Ailes’s widow: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

Fox News host Laura Ingraham might be preparing for President Donald Trump to be defeated in the upcoming elections. According to a report at Vanity Fair, the Fox News pundit attended a dinner with Roger Ailes's widow Elizabeth a few weeks ago, in which the guests discussed Trump’s electoral prospects.

“The political conversation around the table was melancholy, a person familiar with the gathering recalled. With COVID cases hitting record highs and Donald Trump's poll numbers going in the opposite direction, guests agreed that Trump is probably incapable, or unwilling, to take steps to turn things around,” wrote reporter Gabriel Sherman.

