Trump can’t ‘get past’ John Lewis slighting him at his inauguration even in death: CNN reporter
Following the death of civil rights icon John Lewis, President Donald Trump waited hours before giving any sort of statement, and when he finally did in the early afternoon, it was just a two-sentence tweet offering prayers to “he [sic] and his family.”
Just before this statement went live, White House reporter Jeremy Diamond broke down why the president was unlikely to offer anything more meaningful than that — because he resented the congressman ever since he skipped Trump’s inauguration.
“President Trump notably feuded with Congressman Lewis before he was inaugurated as president in January of 2017,” said Diamond. “And it appears that President Trump still isn’t able to get past that.” He added that it is telling that Vice President Mike Pence quickly released a statement, calling him a “giant of the civil rights movement whose selflessness and conviction rendered our nation into a more perfect union.”
“It’s extremely rare to see the vice president put out any kind of statement before the president does,” said Diamond. “And so that appears to be where things stand.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump can’t ‘get past’ John Lewis slighting him at the inauguration even in death: CNN reporter
Following the death of civil rights icon John Lewis, President Donald Trump waited hours before giving any sort of statement, and when he finally did in the early afternoon, it was just a two-sentence tweet offering prayers to "he [sic] and his family."
Just before this statement went live, White House reporter Jeremy Diamond broke down why the president was unlikely to offer anything more meaningful than that — because he resented the congressman ever since he skipped Trump's inauguration.
CNN
Trump is down in regions ‘where it mattered the most’ for his election: CNN host
On Saturday, CNN host Michael Smerconish examined the current state of the presidential race — and concluded that while the race is not yet over, Trump is in a more dire position than he was in 2016.
"Joe Biden, as he claims, would 'beat Donald Trump like a drum,' that is what the data suggests," said Smerconish. "No matter what the Trump campaign might argue, the demotion of manager Brad Parscale seems confirmation enough. You don't yank a healthy quarterback with a hot hand. More than anything else the president is upside down because of his handling of coronavirus, where he wore a mask only once, and under duress, downplays the death toll, and is now is publicly feuding with his scientific right-hand man."
2020 Election
Mary Trump slams ‘deeply damaged’ President Trump in blunt-talking CNN interview
In an extensive interview late Friday night with CNN's Chris Cuomo, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, went after her uncle in no uncertain terms, with the psychologist calling him "a “psychologically deeply damaged man” who will "not get better."
Mary Trump, whose book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has roiled the White House after selling close to a million copies on the day it was released, got right to the point with host Cuomo, saying the president's attacks on her didn't bother her at all and that the president needs psychological help.