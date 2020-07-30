Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump could drop out of the presidential race: columnist

Published

45 mins ago

on

Writing for POLITICO this Thursday, John Harris says that things are changing for President Trump as far as his reelection chances go, and it’s not inconceivable that he might drop out of the race.

“The Trump-drops-out scenario hinges on the assumption that Trump is less concerned with wielding the levers of government than he is preserving his role as disrupter at large in American politics over the next decade,” Harris writes. “The latter might be much easier to maintain if he avoids being tattooed as loser in November—especially if the margin is larger than could be attributed, even by his most conspiracy-minded supporters, to media bias or vote-counting manipulation by Democrats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent shakeups in Trump’s agenda signal a campaign in crisis. There was the cancelation of a recent planned rally, along with the scrapping of plans to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida. There was Trump’s recent “shift” to a more urgent tone regarding the coronavirus pandemic. There was also his reversal on face masks. “But Trump surely must wonder–on the question that matters most to him—whether he was right before and is stuck in the wrong place now,” Harris writes.

“For decades, Trump has fashioned a leadership persona around the mystique of success and strength and indomitability,” Harris continues. “He has long acted as if he believes that mystique is highly perishable. That’s why he never apologizes or says he was wrong. Once one is exposed as having erred, or even having normal human doubt about the path ahead, perceptions change irreversibly from strength to weakness.”

Ultimately, Trump could end up being very lonely this fall. According to Harris, dropping out of the race could convey a “measure of self-awareness” that could possibly somewhat save his historical reputation “higher than it would be if he loses reelection after a remorseless and demagogic campaign.”

Read the full op-ed over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Top political editor at Fox News: Trump asking to delay election a ‘flagrant expression of his weakness’

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, network political editor Chris Stirewalt said that President Trump's recent tweet where he floats delaying the 2020 election is a sign of a weakening campaign.

Stirewalt said that while there's a good chance Trump was just trying to stir the pot, the potential delaying of an election would be "out of step" with all of Trump's predecessors, and frankly, "a flagrant expression of his current weakness."

"A person who is in a strong position would never, never make a suggestion like that," he said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We will not delay the election’: GOP senator rebukes Trump for trying to derail November vote

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming on Thursday knocked down President Donald Trump's proposal to "delay" the November election because of the coronavirus.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney asked Barrasso about the president's tweet suggesting that the election be delayed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

FLASHBACK: Conservatives attacked Joe Biden for predicting Trump would try to delay the 2020 election

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden this past April predicted that President Donald Trump would try to delay the 2020 election in order to avoid a humiliating loss -- and now the president has proven Biden's prediction to be very prescient.

Trump on Thursday floated delaying the 2020 election until the end of the novel coronavirus pandemic so that Americans could "properly, securely and safely vote."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image