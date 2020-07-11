Quantcast
Trump disappointed conservative media isn’t praising him enough for letting Roger Stone walk: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump has been disappointed in right-wing media for not giving him more credit for pardoning longtime advisor Roger Stone.

“A senior administration official said there were serious divisions among Trump’s aides and allies over Stone’s case, with some cautioning that keeping him out of prison could be politically risky. Among those opposed was Attorney General William P. Barr, who called the prosecution ‘righteous’ in an interview Wednesday with ABC News, the official said, adding that those pushing Trump to show loyalty to Stone included Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is close to the president,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“By Saturday, Trump had grown frustrated that he was not getting more credit from conservative media and others for the Stone announcement, the official said. A second administration official said Trump had been warned that the commutation could depress his lagging poll numbers, but he wanted to make a statement against the Russia investigation and help Stone, and he personally worked to craft the messaging to defend the commutation,” the newspaper reported.

Trump apparently thought he would receive more credit if he bowed to the pressure to commute Stone’s prison sentence.

“There was intense and lingering interest in Trump’s orbit, personally and politically, to ‘make things right for Roger,’ according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. A second Trump aide added that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson’s on-air urging of the president to help Stone was even more significant,” the newspaper reported.

Not only was Trump not receiving as much support as he anticipated, two GOP senators broke with him.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump supporter complains about being socially toxic: ‘People unfriend you’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro on Saturday complained about being judged by the content of her character.

"People unfriend you!' Pirro complained. "They don't want you to be a -- they don't want to communicate with you."

"People I've had at my wedding don't talk -- my children's weddings actually, they don't talk to me anymore," she explained.

"It's not usually the right or the left, I mean, the intolerance is on the left," she argued.

The longtime Trump friend was harshly criticized for her complaints. Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/joshtpm/status/1282132522332282880

Breaking Banner

2020 Election

Lincoln Project takes on the ‘Trump crime spree’ in new ad: ‘It’s a billion-dollar criminal enterprise’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Disgruntled former top Republican strategists took on President Donald Trump's "law and order" message in a new 2020 video posted on Saturday.

The ad, by the Lincoln Project, recounts how many top former Trump officials have been convicted of felonies.

"It's not a campaign, it's a billion-dollar criminal enterprise," the narrator begins.

The ad noted the criminal convictions of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Mike Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone.

"Nixon was bad, Trump is worse," the narrator declares.

"Trump is the most corrupt president in U.S. history. There's only one way to end the Trump crime spree -- throw him and his crooks out of office," the ad concludes.

