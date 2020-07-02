Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump doesn’t want to make America great — he wants America to make him feel great: conservative columnist

Published

16 mins ago

on

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, conservative columnist Windsor Mann contends that Donald Trump views the presidency as simply a way to stay on TV.

“President Trump craves attention and approval more than anything,” Mann writes. “Being on The Apprentice, Trump told Playboy in 2004, was ‘like being a rock star. Six people do nothing but sort my mail. People come in and want my secretary Robin’s autograph…. People like me much better than they did before The Apprentice.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Trump, being watched has always meant being liked, according to Mann.

The rallies Trump holds show how much he prefers campaigning for president rather than actually doing the job itself. For Trump, politics are an extension of his ego, and Twitter performs the same function as his rallies.

“Trump cares more about his Twitter account than people’s lives,” Mann writes. “It took him months to respond to the pandemic and a few weeks to be bored by it. Yet, two days after Twitter flagged two of his tweets, Trump signed an executive order targeting social media companies and said he would shut down Twitter if he could.”

“Instead of using Twitter to advance his political agenda, Trump uses the presidency to advance his Twitter agenda.”

Instincts are what Trump uses instead of ideas, and he knows his enemies want to do all they can to remove him from the presidency, which is why he’s fighting so hard to keep a job that he clearly hates. Giving up the presidency would be handing his enemies a gift, and nothing displeases Trump more than pleasing his enemies, writes Mann.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He would rather everyone be miserable with him in power than everyone be happy with him out of power.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump roasted for celebrating 11 percent unemployment: ‘Spiking the football when he’s down 9 touchdowns’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered a self-congratulatory press conference in which he celebrated the unemployment rate falling to 11 percent, despite the fact that a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the United States has forced many states to once again shut down bars and other businesses.

Even though the economy added more than 4 million net jobs in June, the latest jobs report was dampened by a rise in people reporting they were now permanently unemployed instead of temporarily furloughed.

Additionally, the rapid increase in new novel coronavirus cases in big states such as Florida, Texas, and California is putting a halt to the economy's momentum, and the U.S. will still have to add millions more jobs to make up for the 20 million jobs lost in April alone.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump doesn’t want to make America great — he wants America to make him feel great: conservative columnist

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, Windsor Mann contends that Donald Trump views the presidency as simply a way to stay on TV.

"President Trump craves attention and approval more than anything," Mann writes. "Being on The Apprentice, Trump told Playboy in 2004, was “like being a rock star. Six people do nothing but sort my mail. People come in and want my secretary Robin’s autograph…. People like me much better than they did before The Apprentice.”

For Trump, being watched has always meant being liked, according to Mann.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Supreme Court just ensured Mueller’s grand jury info will not be released before the election: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the Trump administration's push to block the release of confidential grand jury information from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to the House of Representatives.

According to court watcher Greg Stohr, the decision to hear the case — which will take months to be litigated — virtually ensures that this information will stay under seal until after the November election, even if the Court ultimately rules in favor of the House.

BREAKING: Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump administration bid to keep seal on confidential materials from the Mueller investigation. That all but ensures Democrats and the public won't see them before the election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image