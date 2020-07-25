Trump eases controls on armed drone exports
The Trump administration moved Friday to ease controls on exports of armed drones, saying that allies need US technology and that other countries outside of a non-proliferation pact were taking over the market.
The White House announced that President Donald Trump had approved a move to diverge partly from the 1987 Missile Technology Control Regime, in which 35 countries agreed to restrict the sales of unmanned weapons delivery systems.
The MTCR was aimed at controlling the spread of missiles that could deliver large payload like nuclear weapons.
But it also covered armed drones, at the time not a major component of armed conflict as they are now.
The change ordered by Trump will reclassify armed drones from technology whose export is severely restricted to a category that can be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The drones in the category must have a maximum airspeed of less than 800 kilometers per hour, which will allow sales of the Reaper and Predator drones used by the US military, as well as others made by US defense manufacturers.
“The MTCR’s standards are more than three decades old,” the White House said in a statement.
“Not only do these outdated standards give an unfair advantage to countries outside of the MTCR and hurt United States industry, they also hinder our deterrence capability abroad by handicapping our partners and allies with subpar technology.”
The White House statement said two years of talks had failed to reform the MTCR.
The move has worried arms control advocates who say the US sale of advanced drones to more countries could fuel the global arms race.
“The Trump administration has once again weakened international export controls on the export of lethal drones,” said Senator Bob Menendez in a statement.
“This reckless decision makes it more likely that we will export some of our most deadly weaponry to human rights abusers across the world,” he said.
Mass anti-Kremlin rallies grip Russia’s Far East
Huge anti-government demonstrations erupted in Russia's Far East on Saturday over the arrest of a popular governor who was replaced this week by a Kremlin appointee who never lived in the fraught region.
Residents of Khabarovsk near the border with China took to the streets en masse for the third Saturday in a row after governor Sergei Furgal was arrested by federal law enforcement and flown to Moscow on murder charges this month.
The running demonstrations have been some of the largest anti-government protests in Russia in years, which the Kremlin said this week were being fueled by opposition activists outside Khabarovsk.
2020 Election
Here’s why everyone is suddenly talking about Karen Bass as Biden’s potential VP
The Democratic women who have often been mentioned as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden include Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Rep. Val Demings and Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House of Representatives minority leader who narrowly lost a gubernatorial campaign to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018. In Politico, reporters Christopher Cadelago and Natasha Korecki on Friday analyzed another possibility that is suddenly receiving a lot of attention: Rep. Karen Bass of California.
Breaking Banner
The eviction ban is almost over — and some landlords are preparing to give renters the boot
As tenants across Florida lost their jobs and incomes during the coronavirus pandemic, executives at Axiom Realty Partners LLC, whose portfolio includes at least nine apartment buildings throughout the Southeast, applied pressure on some tenants to either pay rent or move out.
One Axiom tenant, who asked that her name not be used for fear of retribution from her landlord, told ProPublica that she fell behind on rent in early April when her 4-year-old’s day care closed because of the pandemic.
She was forced to leave her job at a staffing firm to take care of the child, who has severe autism. She relied on $275 per week in state unemployment benefits to support herself and her two young children, but money was still tight. She hasn’t met the eligibility requirements for an additional $600 per week in federal assistance.