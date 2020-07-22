Quantcast
Trump falsely claims Black Lives Matter protests caused coronavirus resurgence

Published

10 mins ago

on

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, President Donald Trump tried to blame the recent uptick in coronavirus cases on the Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

Trump said that the rise among young people started “shortly after demonstrations … which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide.” In fact, there is no evidence that people decided to stop following CDC guidelines because of the protests, most of the protesters were wearing masks, and data found no correlation between where protests occurred and where outbreaks flared up.

Trump also tried to take credit for his border wall — which has barely been constructed — with Mexico for preventing coronavirus cases, saying that illegal crossings are at a “record low” (they aren’t.)

Watch below:


