Trump falsely claims crime in New York and Chicago is up

President Donald Trump again claimed that crime was rampant in cities like New York and Chicago, which is factually inaccurate.

“Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing, and able to help, if asked!” tweeted the president.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, crime, overall, is actually down, while shootings and murders are up.

“Overall crime in Chicago fell by 20 percent in May 2020 compared to the same period last year, despite increases in shootings and homicides, according to statistics released Saturday by the Chicago Police Department,” reported the Sun-Times.

One of the main reasons that crime could be down is that the coronavirus has shut down much of the city. Shootings and murders may have increased because stay-at-home orders have increased at-home and domestic violence. Though those statistics have not yet been released. Chicago has among the 10th highest police officers per capita in the country. It’s one of the reasons that many are considering other options for public safety than policing as police don’t seem to be capable of stopping the problems.

In New York City, “this year’s murder count is on par with New York’s murder total five years ago and is well below the elevated murder totals of the decades before that, NYPD data shows,” said CNN.com.

Burglaries are up in the city, but robberies are down, also largely due to the lockdown from COVID-19. So there has been an increase in car theft.

“At the same time, comparing this past month to the same period last year, criminal complaints of rape are down 33 percent, complaints of robbery are down 23 percent, and complaints of grand larceny are down 44 percent,” CNN said, citing the NYPD.

The NYPD explained that overall, the number of arrests has actually gone down in the city, and there has been a 32 percent decrease in arrests so far this year as compared to last year.”

Trump frequently tweets factually inaccurate information without googling to see the details first.