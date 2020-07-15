Trump fights Supreme Court order on taxes — will try to block Manhattan district attorney’s access to documents

Attorneys for President Donald Trump have decided to fight the Manhattan District Attorney’s subpoena for his tax returns and financial data in an attempt to “block or at least narrow access to the records,” The New York Times reports.

The move comes despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling less than a week ago in favor of DA Cyrus Vance and against the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman adds, “Trump says he will file an amended complaint raising new legal arguments to challenge the NY grand jury subpoena for his tax returns, in light of the latest SCOTUS decision.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.