Trump flails after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asks why he’s not responsible for violence in Chicago — when he blamed Obama for it

At Wednesday’s White House coronavirus briefing, the topic veered into President Donald Trump’s plans to send federal troops to cities like Chicago — and CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins caught the president off guard with a simple question.

“In 2016, you said it was President Obama’s fault when shootings in Chicago were up,” said Collins. “So why was it President Obama’s fault then, but it’s not your fault now?”

“Chicago is a disaster,” said Trump, filibustering the question. “The mayor is saying, don’t come in, the mayor is telling us not to come in.”

After Collins repeated the question, Trump said, “Because President Obama was invited in, and he did a poor job … he could have solved the problem.”

