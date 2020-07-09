Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump gets advice from golfing buddies and right-wing Twitter as America faces a ‘crisis of truth’: op-ed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Michael Gerson contends that President Trump is running the country through the prism of the “right-wing information bubble.”

“Trump is not only using this right-wing information bubble to exploit his supporters,” Gerson writes. “He also seems, increasingly, to have taken up residence there. As his failures have multiplied, his hold on political reality has loosened. Trump has become our boy in the bubble, with an intellectual immune system too weak for him to survive exposure to reality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All sources of dissent and critical thinking have been removed systematically removed from his administration — — posts formerly held by Rex Tillerson, James Mattis and Dan Coats, have now been replaced by sycophants, according to Gerson.

So what are Trump’s sources of information now? “There is the cool rationality of right-wing Twitter. There is the wisdom of golfing buddies. There is a constant consumption and regurgitation of cable television. There is Tucker Carlson for advice on epidemiology, Jeanine Pirro on constitutional theory, Lou Dobbs on immigration policy, Sean Hannity to polish his shoes.”

Now, America is faced with a “crisis of truth,” writes Gerson, thanks to the fact that Trump is only allowing advice that reinforces his instincts.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump gets advice from golfing buddies and right-wing Twitter as America faces a ‘crisis of truth’: op-ed

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Michael Gerson contends that President Trump is running the country through the prism of the "right-wing information bubble."

"Trump is not only using this right-wing information bubble to exploit his supporters," Gerson writes. "He also seems, increasingly, to have taken up residence there. As his failures have multiplied, his hold on political reality has loosened. Trump has become our boy in the bubble, with an intellectual immune system too weak for him to survive exposure to reality."

All sources of dissent and critical thinking have been removed systematically removed from his administration -- — posts formerly held by Rex Tillerson, James Mattis and Dan Coats, have now been replaced by sycophants, according to Gerson.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Another hoax’: Trump whines and rambles about Supreme Court and New York in latest meeting

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

After spending most of the day whining on Twitter, President Donald Trump spoke to the press from the White House Thursday afternoon to call questions about his taxes and financial documents a "witch hunt."

Trump has used the term to reference the Russia scandal, the Ukraine scandal, cases against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, his friend Roger Stone and any other topics he chooses on any given day.

"Do you have a reaction to the Supreme Court rulings today?" asked a reporter that sounded like CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

"The rulings we're basically starting all over again," Trump said. "This is a political witch-hunt... it's a witch-hunt, it's a hoax, just like the Mueller investigation... this is purely political..."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis is secretly sabotaging Florida’s efforts to court the Republican National Convention: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

After President Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a push to bring the convention to his state. But according to a report from The New York Times, DeSantis is now hindering his state's efforts to bring in the event.

"Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, has directed his top fund-raiser, Heather Barker, to tell donors not to give to the convention because of a personal dispute between the governor and Susie Wiles, his former campaign manager who is serving as an informal adviser to the convention planners, according to multiple people familiar with his actions," the Times' Annie Karni and Patricia Mazzei write.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image