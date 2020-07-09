Trump gets advice from golfing buddies and right-wing Twitter as America faces a ‘crisis of truth’: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Michael Gerson contends that President Trump is running the country through the prism of the “right-wing information bubble.”
“Trump is not only using this right-wing information bubble to exploit his supporters,” Gerson writes. “He also seems, increasingly, to have taken up residence there. As his failures have multiplied, his hold on political reality has loosened. Trump has become our boy in the bubble, with an intellectual immune system too weak for him to survive exposure to reality.”
All sources of dissent and critical thinking have been removed systematically removed from his administration — — posts formerly held by Rex Tillerson, James Mattis and Dan Coats, have now been replaced by sycophants, according to Gerson.
So what are Trump’s sources of information now? “There is the cool rationality of right-wing Twitter. There is the wisdom of golfing buddies. There is a constant consumption and regurgitation of cable television. There is Tucker Carlson for advice on epidemiology, Jeanine Pirro on constitutional theory, Lou Dobbs on immigration policy, Sean Hannity to polish his shoes.”
Now, America is faced with a “crisis of truth,” writes Gerson, thanks to the fact that Trump is only allowing advice that reinforces his instincts.
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
