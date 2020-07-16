Trump goes off on strange rant about dishwashers — while COVID pummels America

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally-style event at the White House on Thursday to brag about deregulating everything, including dishwashers.

After declaring that various things are “like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said that before his presidency people had to push the dishwasher button over and over and over again. Now, however, dishwashers have more water in them.

“We made it so dishwashers now have a lot more water, and in many places, in most places of the country, water is not a problem. It’s called rain,” Trump said.

Most of Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, California and half of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Arizona and the Dakotas are in a drought according to the “U.S. Drought Monitor.”

He later revisited his resistance to water conservation by ranting against showerheads.

"Showerheads, you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. What do you do? Do you stand there longer or take a shower longer?" – the president on deregulation — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 16, 2020

In the past, the president has revealed that “people” must flush the toilet as much as ten times

Emo Trump vs Toilets 🚽 pic.twitter.com/mA3LZeW8yG — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 have expanded and deaths are at nearly 140,000.

See the video below:

"We made it so dishwashers now have a lot more water, and in many places, in most places of the country, water is not a problem … it's called rain" – Trump is out here doing a "The Price is Right" episode and whining about wimpy lib faucets that don't have enough water pressure pic.twitter.com/3zDoAsKTlq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2020