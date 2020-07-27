Trump had ‘plenty of discussions’ with Putin but refuses to say if they talked about Russia paying to kill US soldiers

President Donald Trump refuses to tell the American people whether or not he has talked with President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s bounty program to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers.

Trump was finally asked about it, and if he discussed it last week during his call with the President of the Russian Federation.

“We don’t talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion,” Trump told reporters when finally asked. He added, “I think it was very productive.”

REPORTER: Did you bring up the reports of Russia having bounties on US troops during your call with Putin last week? TRUMP: “We don’t talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion.” pic.twitter.com/ZiXkVcIeWo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2020

It’s been 31 days since The New York Times reported that Russia is paying the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. Other news outlets have confirmed the news, and provided more details.