Trump had ‘plenty of discussions’ with Putin but refuses to say if they talked about Russia paying to kill US soldiers
President Donald Trump refuses to tell the American people whether or not he has talked with President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s bounty program to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers.
Trump was finally asked about it, and if he discussed it last week during his call with the President of the Russian Federation.
“We don’t talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion,” Trump told reporters when finally asked. He added, “I think it was very productive.”
REPORTER: Did you bring up the reports of Russia having bounties on US troops during your call with Putin last week?
TRUMP: “We don’t talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion.” pic.twitter.com/ZiXkVcIeWo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2020
It’s been 31 days since The New York Times reported that Russia is paying the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. Other news outlets have confirmed the news, and provided more details.
Republicans claim unemployment cash is making people not want to work — turns out those checks never arrived for some
Republicans are fighting with Democrats on unemployment funds as each week brings another million Americans into the jobless market. Democrats want to keep the $600 in funds while Republicans want to cut the amount to $200. By the end of the month, the payments will stop.
There's a concern that if Republicans don't pass a bill quickly, it will be too late for Americans desperately trying to pay their rent and mortgage. Democrats in Congress passed a bill in May, urging Republicans to prepare for the worst-case scenario, but Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears to have ignored the suggestion.
Here are 7 disturbing revelations from a National Guard officer about Trump’s Lafayette Square disaster
An officer in the D.C. National Guard delivered a damning account of the events surrounding the federal crackdown on protesters in Lafayette Square in testimony released by the House of Representatives on Monday.
Adam DeMarco, a senior officer tapped to serve as a liaison between the National Guard and the Park Police, was on the scene during the June 1 assault on protesters, as his opening statement for a planned hearing on Tuesday explained. While the president gave a speech to reporters at the White House, federal officers, including the Park Police, violently cleared demonstrators, the media, and others from the nearby area. Shortly thereafter, the president walked across the street that had been cleared for a photo-op at St. John’s Church.
Trump’s meeting with pharmaceutical execs collapses after companies refuse to send anyone
In a metaphor for the Trump presidency, another event has been canceled after the White House couldn't get anyone to show up.
Politico reported Monday, that a July 28th event with pharmaceutical executives at the White House to discuss Trump's attempts to lower the cost of drug prices was canceled. The move comes after Trump released a group of executive orders on the issue on Friday last week. So, drugmakers refused to participate.
"The provision, known as a most-favored-nations rule, has been lambasted by the drug industry and some patient groups that say it would curb innovation and reduce drug access," said Politico. "Trump said Friday that drugmakers would have a month to present a better option to the rule."