Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has always been inept, self-absorbed and dishonest — now he’s also an accessory to mass murder

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Donald Trump has willfully botched our national response to this pandemic. We have lost over 150,000 American lives over the past five months and all Trump can say is, “We are in the process of developing a strategy.” Another lie. Trump’s plan has been in plain view from the very beginning: to deny, to scapegoat, to gaslight, and to kill.

Trump decided early on that losing American lives to COVID-19 was palatable and even preferable to acknowledging the devastating and deadly force of this pandemic. He did not want his re-election chances to be hurt by an economic downturn due to the virus. So, in January and February Trump did not heed at least 12 warnings from governmental agencies about the impending pandemic. His public statements to us were dismissive mistruths: “We have it totally under control,” “It’s going to be just fine,” and “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus…this is their new hoax.” Trump was warned about the worldwide pandemic, but he responded reflexively by focusing on his own political calculations, not the country’s welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump further botched the pandemic by announcing that the federal government would be “backup” to the states’ efforts. In other words, there was not going to be a formal national strategy for fending off and defeating the worst pandemic in 100 years. Each governor was left alone to compete with one another for PPE’s, ventilators, testing kits, money, and other necessities. It was chaotic and confusing and a recipe for catastrophic failure.

Yet Trump wanted to take credit and receive praise for his oversight during that time. He bragged that he was the “King of Ventilators.” He claimed that “anybody that wants a test can get a test.” He boasted that some governors voiced “appreciation” to him during a conference call. Trump was purposefully doing nothing about the pandemic, Americans were losing their lives every day, and all he could think about was garnering adoration and political points.

Trump insisted on the re-opening of the economy, although our public health experts warned that it was too soon. Trump did not care. He knows that his re-election fate rests in the hands of a revived economy. The result is that there have been major surges of COVID-19 in multiple states around the country. Our infection and death numbers are growing. The virus is not contained. Things are as bad now as before.  Trump erroneously claimed that the economy is much better saying, “Biggest stock market increase since 1974.” Then he lied and told us that the virus had been reduced to “ashes,” and that it will magically “just disappear” very soon. His latest lie is that the virus will simply “fade away.” And he has repeatedly asserted that the infection numbers would dwindle if we would just stop doing mass testing for it.

Now Trump is clamoring for all schools to open because this would be another reflection that normalcy has been established. But public health experts are arguing against opening schools too soon. The virus is still raging in many communities. If children get infected at school, they will take the virus home with them endangering their parents and their grandparents. More and more infections in children will make matters even worse.

Trump revived his pandemic press briefings last week, signaling at least a recognition that COVID-19 is not being contained throughout the country. Did he announce a new national strategy for beating the pandemic? No. Is he relying on his public health experts for their recommendations? No. In other words, nothing has changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s lack of a national plan for this pandemic represents an unforgivable sin in leadership. He continues to blame anyone and everyone for his abysmal failure, ranging from China to Barack Obama to Anthony Fauci. When blaming others does not work, Trump resorts to his old friend: gaslighting.

Donald Trump is an accessory to mass murder. This is his pandemic and these are his American deaths. The virus is the killer, but Trump could have stopped it largely in its tracks had he attended to it in January and February.  He chose not to. He made a deliberate and calculated decision to allow the coronavirus to flourish.  All because he was focused on his re-election path and his self-preservation.

Keep this in mind: if we had started social distancing on March 1, we could have saved at least 56,000 lives. How many could we have saved if we had started in January or February? And if nothing changes going forward, we will have at least 200,000 American deaths by Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is unfit to be president. He is a clear and present danger to all Americans. His botchery of this pandemic shows him to be inept, self-absorbed, and dishonest.

It must be his undoing on November 3.

 

 

Alan D. Blotcky, PhD is a clinical psychologist in Birmingham, Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Moffic, MD is a psychiatrist in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

A GOP staffer just sent a damning note about a Republican lawmaker who just tested positive for coronavirus

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, one of the most obnoxious and ignorant members of Congress, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday after being repeatedly seen not wearing a mask in contact with others.

And a report from Politico’s Jake Sherman shortly after the news was revealed gave a damning glimpse into the congressman’s reckless and cruel treatment of his own staff. In the newsletter Playbook, Sherman revealed he received the following note after reporting Gohmert had the virus from a member of the lawmaker’s staff:

Jake, thank you for letting our office know Louie tested positive for the Coronavirus. When you write your story, can you include the fact that Louie requires full staff to be in the office, including three interns, so that ‘we could be an example to America on how to open up safely.’ When probing the office, you might want to ask how often were people berated for wearing masks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Put on your mask!’ House’s tech hearing briefly goes off the rails as GOP’s Jim Jordan clashes with chairman

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing this Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) rattled off a list of examples that he claims proves social media and search platforms are censoring conservative content. At one point during Jordan's rant, he made a unanimous consent request to introduce a new witness, which was immediately shut down by Rep. David Cicilline.

As Cicilline tried to introduce the next witness, he was repeatedly interrupted by Jordan.

"We're talking about people's liberties here and you..." Jordan said before a frustrated Cicilline interjected.

"Mr. Jordan, you made a unanimous consent request, objection was heard, those are our rules," Cicilline told Jordan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Body camera footage shows cops pointing gun at pregnant Black woman caught up in bogus 911 call

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Body camera footage released by the Evansville Police Department shows officers pointing guns at a pregnant Black woman who was sitting in her car eating ice cream.

The Courier & Press reports that officers in Evansville, Indiana, drew their guns on La'Tasha Tyler earlier this month after they received a 911 call from a woman who claimed that she saw a Black woman pointing a gun at another woman.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image