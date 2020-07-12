Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has ‘destroyed’ the GOP and the nation needs to ‘grind him into the ground’: George Conway

Published

23 mins ago

on

The Republican Party may not ever be able to restore the party — even after Donald Trump leaves office.

George Conway, the longtime GOP lawyer who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, explained his thoughts on the future of the party to New York Times columnist Frank Bruni.

“I personally think that the Republican brand is probably destroyed,” Conway said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s destroyed by it having become essentially a personality cult,” he explained.

Bruni asked if Conway will be “a man without a party for the rest of your days?”

“Probably,” he said. “It makes me tremendously sad.”

Charlie Sykes, a founder and editor-at-large of The Bulwark, a conservative publication that does not hesitate to criticize Trump, agreed.

“It’s naïve to think that the Republican Party is going to snap back to sanity anytime soon. The fact that people are talking about Tucker Carlson in 2024 shows you how far they’ve gone,” Sykes explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though there may not be a party for them to return to after Trump, Conway is not slowing down his criticism of the president. Here’s some of his recent thoughts on the topic:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump has ‘destroyed’ the GOP and the nation needs to ‘grind him into the ground’: George Conway

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

The Republican Party may not ever be able to restore the party -- even after Donald Trump leaves office.

George Conway, the longtime GOP lawyer who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, explained his thoughts on the future of the party to New York Times columnist Frank Bruni.

“I personally think that the Republican brand is probably destroyed,” Conway said.

“It’s destroyed by it having become essentially a personality cult," he explained.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s push to reopen schools prematurely is an assault on states’ rights that may prove deadly

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

It’s hard to avoid a sense of déjà vu as the Trump regime threatens to withhold federal education funding from states that refuse to re-open their schools this fall. The contours of the “debate,” such as it is, perfectly align with the one we had a couple of months ago about re-opening businesses in the midst of a pandemic.

Then, as now, conservatives tried to frame the issue as a choice between re-opening and staying stuck in quarantine indefinitely. Those less moored to reality, including the President, insisted that proponents of quarantines were only motivated by a desire to undermine Trump’s prospects for re-election. The real divide at the time was between those of us who wanted to follow the science, build up adequate testing and contact-tracing capacity and re-open safely once the rate of infection had declined, and those, mostly on the right, who wanted to re-open prematurely either because they believed we’d achieve herd immunity if we let the outbreak run its course or because they thought Covid-19 was a “hoax” that was no more serious than the seasonal flu.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

How 68,000 COVID-19 survivors created a world-class patient resource group in just four months

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Diana Berrent was one of the first people in her hometown of Port Washington, New York, to get COVID-19. Back then, in early March 2020, only immunocompromised and seniors were believed to be high-risk; hence, as a 46-year-old yoga practitioner and runner, Berrent was "shocked" when she woke up with a 103-degree fever and respiratory infection — symptoms that strongly suggested she had coronavirus, which was later confirmed by a test.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 