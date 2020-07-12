Trump has ‘destroyed’ the GOP and the nation needs to ‘grind him into the ground’: George Conway

The Republican Party may not ever be able to restore the party — even after Donald Trump leaves office.

George Conway, the longtime GOP lawyer who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, explained his thoughts on the future of the party to New York Times columnist Frank Bruni.

“I personally think that the Republican brand is probably destroyed,” Conway said.

“It’s destroyed by it having become essentially a personality cult,” he explained.

Bruni asked if Conway will be “a man without a party for the rest of your days?”

“Probably,” he said. “It makes me tremendously sad.”

Charlie Sykes, a founder and editor-at-large of The Bulwark, a conservative publication that does not hesitate to criticize Trump, agreed.

“It’s naïve to think that the Republican Party is going to snap back to sanity anytime soon. The fact that people are talking about Tucker Carlson in 2024 shows you how far they’ve gone,” Sykes explained.

Even though there may not be a party for them to return to after Trump, Conway is not slowing down his criticism of the president. Here’s some of his recent thoughts on the topic:

How about bringing @realDonaldTrump along too? Maybe he can learn some spelling and punctuation and fractions and some basic geography and history and some civics (you know, the Constitution and stuff) and maybe even a little on safe handling of poisonous household cleaners. https://t.co/C6N1uYIDDm — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 12, 2020

The nation needs to take the heel of its shoe and grind him into the ground. https://t.co/HCjO8HV4oi — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 12, 2020

Only a historically horrific president could be at risk of losing Texas while running for re-election as the Republican nominee. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 12, 2020

Look, I know this is hard for you, but when you want to make something plural, you don’t use an apostrophe. https://t.co/OMrF6Ac8Ez — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 12, 2020

