Trump has given up on COVID — that’s terrifying
America now has the highest COVID death toll of any country, yet still no national plan for doing the testing, contact tracing and isolation that stops big outbreaks.These measures have allowed other countries to tamp down on new infections early, by identifying them even before people show symptoms. You need a low transmission rate to ensure that enough customers are willing to go out and support local businesses.Yet incredibly, President Trump now has a plan to cut funding for testing and contact tracing from a Republican proposal – exactly what you need to keep things open in a pandemic.Thi…
Breaking Banner
Women blast Trump for 1950’s name ‘suburban housewives’: I’m a suburban woman, a mom and a lawyer
President Donald Trump has lost suburban women, voters over the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of calling on those women or women living outside the cities, Trump called them "suburban housewives," assuming that none of them work outside the home.
https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1286373821524709378
Trump's polling among women may have slipped after women concluded that things like Trump's "law and order" campaign don't matter if you and your family are sick or dead from the coronavirus. At the same time, Trump's mishandling of the pandemic is now leading to a serious economic problem. It was revealed that in February, the United States had officially entered a recession. in the months since, Americans have struggled to pay their rent or mortgages. July 1 marked the third month in a row that over 30 percent of Americans couldn't pay for all or some of their housing. It's a number that is causing fears that a housing crisis is on the horizon.
Breaking Banner
Trump has inadvertently punched himself in the face with his politically-driven war on cities
On June 1, Donald Trump, the failed businessman who became president by pretending to be a successful businessman on reality TV, decided to tear-gas peaceful protesters in search of a photo op. With no apparent provocation, federal police assaulted a crowd of people staging a nonviolent protest in Lafayette Park, adjacent to the White House, unleashing tear gas on the crowd and laying into them with batons and rubber bullets. Soon it became clear why this was happening: Trump wanted his picture taken in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, and wanted a clear path to walk across the park.
Commentary
Trump has given up on COVID — that’s terrifying
America now has the highest COVID death toll of any country, yet still no national plan for doing the testing, contact tracing and isolation that stops big outbreaks.These measures have allowed other countries to tamp down on new infections early, by identifying them even before people show symptoms. You need a low transmission rate to ensure that enough customers are willing to go out and support local businesses.Yet incredibly, President Trump now has a plan to cut funding for testing and contact tracing from a Republican proposal – exactly what you need to keep things open in a pandemic.Thi... (more…)