Trump has gone from 'merely losing' to 'flailing' in one month as he faces a November election wipeout: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Saturday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign is in freefall — and that, despite there still being hypothetical ways former Vice President Joe Biden could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, the president and his party are in dire straits.

“As recently as one month ago, Donald Trump was merely losing,” reported David Siders. “Now he is flailing, trudging into the Independence Day weekend at the nadir of his presidency, trailing by double digits in recent polls and in danger of dragging the Republican Senate down with him.”

“Trump has privately acknowledged he’s losing, and he is desperate to correct course. Republicans view the debates as an opportunity to gain ground, as Bush did following Dukakis’ emotionless response to a question about the death penalty in the event his wife, Kitty, ‘were raped and murdered,'” continued the report. However, “If anything, the underlying environment may be historically bad for Trump — so bad he may not only get flattened in November, but he might become the proximate cause of a wholesale shift in the American electorate.”

One massive danger sign is the widespread defection from the GOP of suburban voters and the elderly. These defections put Trump at serious risk of losing critical swing states like Florida.

“The tectonic plates are shifting,” said former Bill Clinton aide Chris Lehane. “On June 1, if I had told you that by July 1 the flag would be down in Mississippi, Woodrow Wilson would be off the wall at Princeton, Juneteenth would be a national holiday for companies, Black Lives Matter would reflect the great, not so silent majority, you would question my sanity. That’s all happened in 30 days.”

You can read more here.


