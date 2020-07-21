Trump has handed Democrats a massive gift – and it could undermine his entire party: conservative columnist

According to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, President Trump is “wildly out of step” with the American public when it comes to vote-by-mail.
“Like demanding children return to schools even in the midst of a coronavirus surge, Trump is at odds with actual voters and their state leaders” on the subject, Rubin writes.
“Pew Research released a poll Monday showing nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of Americans favor early voting or absentee voting for ‘any voter without requiring a documented reason, while a third say early and absentee voting should only be allowed with a reason,'” Rubin continues. “Even 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners — despite a steady diet of anti-absentee voting messages from their party’s leaders — remain in favor of no-excuse voting early or by absentee, along with 83 percent of Democrats or Democratic-leaners.”
In short, all Trump has accomplished is to undermine his own party’s chances at developing a coherent vote-by-mail system, according to Rubin. “Democrats must be amazed at their good fortune.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
