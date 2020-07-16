Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has rolled out a ‘new scam’ amid internal turmoil over Fauci: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Greg Sargent takes a look at the Trump’s administration’s recent walkback of its attempts to undermine its top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after they discovered that it wasn’t being received by the public so well.

According to Sargent, President Trump’s “new scam” is to present the image that his administration actually respects Fauci’s advice while continuing to undermine him behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s really going on here is a kind of two-step, a double game,” Sargent writes. “Trump and his advisers want him to reap the political benefits of appearing to harbor general respect for Fauci’s expertise, while simultaneously continuing to undermine Fauci’s actual claims about the threat the novel coronavirus will continue to pose — because those claims badly undermine Trump’s reelection message.”

Trump motivation for undermining his top infectious disease expert is clear: Fauci doesn’t hold back when communicating how serious the ongoing pandemic is — a hard truth that undermines Trump’s reelection message. According to Trump, America is roaring back to greatness, and that’s the storyline that Fauci is dramatically undercutting. According to Sargent, we can expect to see this “double game” continue.

“Trump and his advisers will keep working to create the general impression that he respects the expertise of his health officials, while continuing to cast doubt on what those experts are actually saying about what the future holds, and how terribly dark it now looks.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump has rolled out a ‘new scam’ amid internal turmoil over Fauci: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Greg Sargent takes a look at the Trump's administration's recent walkback of its attempts to undermine its top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after they discovered that it wasn't being received by the public so well.

According to Sargent, President Trump's "new scam" is to present the image that his administration actually respects Fauci's advice while continuing to undermine him behind the scenes.

"What’s really going on here is a kind of two-step, a double game," Sargent writes. "Trump and his advisers want him to reap the political benefits of appearing to harbor general respect for Fauci’s expertise, while simultaneously continuing to undermine Fauci’s actual claims about the threat the novel coronavirus will continue to pose — because those claims badly undermine Trump’s reelection message."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP strategist who wrote party’s 2012 autopsy says she hopes the party loses this year

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Former Republican strategist Sally Bradshaw, who wrote the GOP's so-called "autopsy" after its 2012 election losses, is hoping the party comes crashing down in defeat this fall.

In an email to NPR, Bradshaw conceded that the 2012 election postmortem was "obviously a failure," given that President Donald Trump had taken over the party in 2016 by explicitly ignoring its recommendations about taking a more inclusive approach to immigration reform.

However, she also seemed to think that the GOP's bill for not becoming a more inclusive party had finally come due given its failures to govern through a deadly pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of 137,000 Americans with no end in sight.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Brutal video targeting moms hits Trump for trying to hurt their children by returning to school in pandemic

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Education Sec. Betsy DeVos announced this month that schools must reopen regardless of the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican leaders have maintained that not being in school is so detrimental to the development of children that parents must risk their lives and the lives of their families, teachers, principals, and other school administration members.

Author Don Winslow posted a video directed at mothers recalling all of the great moments in a child's development from their first words to their first steps and their first days of school.

"Now Donald Trump wants you to abandon your most primal and powerful motherly instinct to protect your child," the video says. "Trump and Betsy DeVos have said children don't get Coronavirus. Tell that to the families of these children who all died from Coronavirus."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image