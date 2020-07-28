Trump ignores SCOTUS DACA ruling: Says program is illegal, will not accept new applicants, cuts renewals to one year
President Donald Trump though acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf (photo) will sidestep a Supreme Court ruling and move to drastically limit access to and limit the protections of the Obama-era program known as DACA.
The administration believes DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is still illegal, NBC News reports. Acting Secretary Wolf on Tuesday announced he will not accept any new applicants to the program that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children.
Acting Secretary Wolf will also reduce the renewal period for existing participants from two years to one year, even despite the ongoing pandemic.
In a statement published Tuesday DHS says acting Secretary Wolf “will take action to thoughtfully consider the future of the DACA policy, including whether to fully rescind the program.”
Last week Democrats demanded Trump begin accepting new applicants, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s June 18 ruling.
“Based on the Court’s decision, because the rescission was unlawful, your Administration must immediately return to implementing the DACA memorandum as it existed prior to the attempted rescission,” the letter, penned by House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), reads. “This means processing new applications for DACA, which your Administration has refused to do.”
“Compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment is not a matter of Executive branch discretion,” they say. “Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgment is illegal, unconstitutional, and effectively an act of tyranny.”
Breaking Banner
‘Nobody likes me’: Trump bemoans the fact that Dr Fauci is more trusted than he is
At Tuesday's White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump lamented the fact that the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is more respected by the general public than he is.
"He's got this high approval rating," said Trump. "Why don't I have a high approval rating?" He added that "Nobody likes me. It could only be my personality. I don't know."
Watch below:
President Trump on Dr. Fauci: "He's got this high approval rating...Why don't I have a high approval rating?...Nobody likes me. It could only be my personality. I don't know."
Breaking Banner
Speculation over Trump’s health after ‘dragging’ right leg video: ‘What is wrong with him?’
President Donald Trump's mental and physical fitness is once again a topic of conversation on the president's favorite social media platform.
In November, the was widespread speculation after Trump made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital.
In June, the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell trended nationwide on Twitter after Trump struggled to drink from a glass of water and walk down a ramp.
Breaking Banner
‘I took it … I’m here’: Trump defends his promotion of hydroxychloroquine conspiracy theory
At Tuesday's White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on his retweet of a coronavirus conspiracy theory the previous evening, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci and praising the discredited use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus.
"I wasn't making claims," Trump said. "I happen to think it works." He added that "I took it ... I'm here," and "it's safe, it doesn't cause problems." (In reality, doctors repeatedly had to call off trials of hydroxychloroquine because of the life-threatening side effects.)